Crikey! The Irwin Family's Combined Net Worth Just Might Surprise You

Through his legacy of environmentalism and appreciation for every animal (yes, even the scary ones), Steve Irwin has remained an inspiration to all who knew him. Now, his family is carrying on that legacy — and they have been since his untimely death in 2006. With the Irwin family managing Australia Zoo and starring in numerous television shows, fans have started to wonder what the Irwin family net worth is.

Let's take a closer look at the Crikey! It's the Irwins family.