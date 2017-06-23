Steve Irwin Is Finally Getting A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

I really don't know which of the Irwin's I love the most. Growing up, The Crocodile Hunter was one of my favorite shows to watch instead of doing my homework, and I was genuinely distressed when Irwin died so unexpectedly. But his children have grown up to be total delights, who have the same weird, ultra-nice energy their dad did, that seems so sincere you can't believe it. But it's real! They're great!

The family shared a video on Thursday of them getting the news, far out in Queensland with their spotty wifi, that Steve Irwin would be honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It's an adorable moment of excitement overlaid with the shrieking of emus. Check it out:

Someone I love is a star... pic.twitter.com/kmzyExiRu2 — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) June 22, 2017

According to Australian Geographic, the star is being awarded to acknowledge Irwin's "outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry through his wildlife documentaries." They were outstanding, and they're still remembered and loved by passionate fans everywhere:

Congratulations & WELL DESERVED!! Sending my best wishes to all of you, your family is such a stunning legacy for a wonderful man ~ ❤️❤️ — Suzanne Hooper (@szhooper) June 22, 2017

Omg! Omg! Yes!!! This is such fabulous news! Congratulations to the family, Steve, and wildlife! Much love and happiness! — Heather Nacko (@HeatherNacko24) June 23, 2017

He danged sure deserves the honor! 🐊🐠🐡🐟🦐🐳🐋🐬🦈🦑🦀🐙🐍🦋🐛🐢🐌🐞🕷🐜🐆🐫🐪🐏🐐🦃🐿🐁🐀🐇🕊🐘🦌🐅🦍🦏🐗🐺🐴🦉🦆🦅🦇🐧🐦🐸🐨🐒🦊🐻🦁🐯🐼 — shellz 👩🏻‍🎤🐩💃🏼 (@hayffiedaughter) June 23, 2017

Bindi Irwin, who has a huge social media following in part because of her time on Dancing With The Stars, also announced the star on Twitter:

Beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/gjA0DrvVKG — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) June 22, 2017

Then followed it up with a longer message on Instagram, writing, "Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work. "

I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work. #HollywoodWalkOfFame A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

And Terri Irwin, Steve's widow, is completely jazzed on her timeline, as well:

Thank you @sunshinecoastoz for your support to make this incredible recognition happen. https://t.co/GYwP5nEx5t — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) June 23, 2017

This is incredibly special and will ensure that Steve's message of wildlife conservation is remembered. https://t.co/0AZRXdh2xH — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) June 22, 2017