SteveIrwinFam-1498236308932.jpg
Source: Getty

Steve Irwin Is Finally Getting A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

I really don't know which of the Irwin's I love the most. Growing up, The Crocodile Hunter was one of my favorite shows to watch instead of doing my homework, and I was genuinely distressed when Irwin died so unexpectedly. But his children have grown up to be total delights, who have the same weird, ultra-nice energy their dad did, that seems so sincere you can't believe it. But it's real! They're great!

The family shared a video on Thursday of them getting the news, far out in Queensland with their spotty wifi, that Steve Irwin would be honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It's an adorable moment of excitement overlaid with the shrieking of emus. Check it out:

According to Australian Geographic, the star is being awarded to acknowledge Irwin's "outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry through his wildlife documentaries." They were outstanding, and they're still remembered and loved by passionate fans everywhere:

Bindi Irwin, who has a huge social media following in part because of her time on Dancing With The Stars, also announced the star on Twitter:

Then followed it up with a longer message on Instagram, writing, "Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work. "

And Terri Irwin, Steve's widow, is completely jazzed on her timeline, as well:

The legendary Irwin enthusiasm lives on in his wonderful family, and now it will be commemorated on the Walk of Fame, too.

