Does Bindi Irwin Have a Degree? She Earned This College Certificate Back in 2016

The late Steve Irwin 's daughter, Bindi Irwin , is a legend in her own right — and she's only 22. Bindi has been on TV since she was a little girl (when she was 9 years old, she starred in the TV docu-series, Bindi the Jungle Girl) and has been featured in a number of movies and specials, like Free Willy: Escape From Pirate's Cove. She's also released four albums, starting with her 2006 debut, Bindi Kid Fitness with Steve Irwin and The Crocmen.

She and her mom Terri Irwin and brother Robert Irwin also star in the reality show Crikey! It's the Irwins, and in 2019 she was a guest judge during Season 16 of the Australian Dancing With the Stars (she won Season 21 of Dancing With the Stars in the U.S., no big deal or anything!). Oh, and her day job is working at her mom's zoo, the Australian Zoo.

With all of this under her belt (and remember, she's only 22), does Bindi also have a degree ?

Does Bindi Irwin have a degree?

Bindi Irwin has a high school degree and a college certificate. In 2016, she proudly announced that she not only got her high school diploma, but she also finished her college courses she was enrolled in. Bindi was homeschooled until 2014 and then eventually enrolled in TAFE Queensland East Coast. She has reportedly finished her courses in business, and was working on getting her certification in tourism (which would be her second college degree).

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

In 2016, Bindi told Entertainment Tonight, "I just got sent my graduation certificate, which is a huge milestone for me! I finished year 12, but I had a couple of tape courses … college courses that I was taking, and they just sent through my certificate that I finished them all."

Article continues below advertisement

Bindi admitted that she had a pretty good incentive to get her degrees: Her mom had promised to look at trucks with her. "What was really exciting is that Mom said, 'Once you have graduated completely and you've gotten through all of your college work, we'll have to go and have a look at trucks together. So, I'm looking forward to maybe getting a truck. I'm driving my dad's old 'ute' which is really, really fun but it's maybe 20 years old," Bindi shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Apparently, getting Bindi a truck as a graduation gift was her dad's plan. "It was actually my dad's idea. He said, 'When Bindi gets old enough, I want to make sure that she has a really good truck.' And Mom said, 'We'll wait until she graduates and we'll get her one.' So, we're going to. I'm going to help to buy it, but it will really, really be a fun adventure for us," Bindi said at the time.

Source: Instagram