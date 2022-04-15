Warner Bros. currently owns one of, if not the most beloved franchises in cinematic history: the Wizarding World. However, it seems highly unlikely the studio will move forward with additional Fantastic Beasts prequel films.

According to a recent report from Variety, the scandals and controversies surrounding the spinoff series, specifically The Secrets of Dumbledore, are forcing Warner Bros. to potentially pull the plug on the fourth and fifth Fantastic Beasts movies.