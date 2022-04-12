Although Name That Tune originally came out in the 1950s, Fox revamped the game show in 2021. And now, Season 2 is all about the celebrity guest stars, including 90210's own Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering, who appear in the April 12, 2022 episode.

In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the episode, Jennie and Ian compete for money for their charities of choice. And the song they have to race to guess before the other is pretty iconic.