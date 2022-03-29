Winners Can Earn Big Bucks on 'Name That Tune,' but Do the Losers Get Anything?

The person with the most money at the end of the second round wins the game and takes their earnings to the final "Golden Medley" round for a chance to win additional cash or the $100,000 grand prize.

As for the losing contestant, while we don't know for sure, it may be safe to assume they do not get to keep their earnings. During the episode, host Jane Krakowski never tells them they will leave the show with money; she only thanks them for taking the time to be on the series and play the game.