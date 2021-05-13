You Should Definitely Recognize the Piano Player on 'Name That Tune'By Sara Belcher
May. 13 2021, Published 7:38 p.m. ET
Since Name That Tune was rebooted on Fox, viewers have been tuning in every week to see if they can guess a song before the show's contestants can. The show, which originally aired in 1977, was recently brought back by the network, giving it a new life with new hosts.
That also means that there's a new man behind the piano. But who are the show's current hosts, and who is the piano player on Name That Tune?
Who is the piano player on 'Name That Tune'?
When Name That Tune initially aired in 1977, the cast was bigger than it is now. The team was made up of host Tom Kennedy, Kathie Lee Gifford, and announcer John Harland. Alongside this crew of hosts, the show also had a "$100,000 Pianist" to play the songs the contestants were guessing. The original piano player for Name That Tune was Joseph Harnell, a renowned composer and songwriter.
Joseph passed away in 2005, but his work has continued to live on, as he's credited in multiple recent action movies, including Thor: Ragnarock and Furious 7.
For the reboot, the cast is a bit smaller than it was before, with only two recurring faces on the show. While the title no longer has a "$100,000 Pianist," there is still a well-respected musician seated behind the piano every episode.
Co-host Randy Jackson also serves as the band leader for Name That Tune, and is often the man playing the tunes for the contestants to guess.
For those who aren't familiar with Randy's resume, he's best known as a former judge for American Idol. He was on the singing competition show from 2002 until 2016. Since then, he's kept himself busy producing America's Best Dance Crew and making many guest appearances on daytime shows.
Who are the hosts of 'Name That Tune'?
Randy isn't the only one who takes the stage every episode. The reboot of Name That Tune is also hosted by Jane Krakowski. Much of Jane's previous work has been in acting, and she has quite a few credits under her belt.
Currently, you can find her as Mrs. Dickinson in the Apple TV exclusive Dickinson. She's also appeared as Jacqueline White on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and as Jenna Maroney on 30 Rock.
While many think being a contestant on the show wouldn't be that hard, Randy actually said it's a lot more difficult than people would expect it to be.
“You want the most memorable part of the song played, to jog you to what the title might be,” he told The Wrap. “And to prepare for that, you’ve got to go through your catalog in your mind, in your iTunes, in your Spotify playlist, whatever you’re doing. Really identify exact titles. It’s hard to do. People today will listen to stuff, ‘Oh, I love that song, what’s it called?’ ‘I don’t know.’ ‘What!’ Your mind plays tricks on you like that.”