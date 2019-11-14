Kathie Lee Gifford Went on Her First Date in Years, and We're So, So Excited for Her

It looks like Kathie Lee Gifford is ready to embrace a new chapter in her life. The former Today co-host, who left the show six months prior, returned for Today's fourth hour and opened up about her experience with dating. From the sounds of it, she's already met someone who caught her eye. But what we really want to know is: Who did she date? And are they still together?

Who is Kathie Lee Gifford dating right now? The 66-year-old TV host and actress mentioned that she's been out on a few dates with a guy who approached her at an event. That handsome guy was an insurance agent named Randy Cronk, whom she had been spotted with since August. Although they had a lot of fun, their romance was actually short-lived.

Source: Instagram

She explained: "I went out with friends to a club to hear my favorite band down there. I went to hear them, and this sweet guy asked me to dance, and so I said, ‘OK.’ And then he just disappeared into the crowd. And then, you know, a couple weeks later, same band, so we danced again. And then we just went out a couple times. It was fun because I hadn’t been on a date in 33 years."

Since she hadn't dated a guy in so long, it all felt new to her. She continued: “You know, it’s surreal. ‘Cause the world’s changed so much, you know. But he’s a gentleman, so it was fine. It was fun. But then I got so busy. We’re just from different worlds."

Who has she dated before? Kathie was married twice. At first, she wed a Christian composer named Paul Johnson, and though they appeared to be the perfect couple, their marriage was a very rocky one. After five years together, Paul moved out of their home and by 1982, they got divorced.

Source: Getty Images

Four years later, she got married to American football player and sports commentator Frank Gifford. It was Kathie's second marriage and Frank's third. The couple had two children together (Cody Newton Gifford and Cassidy Erin Gifford) and their marriage lasted until Frank's unfortunate death in 2015. The former athlete, who was 23 years Kathie's senior, died from natural causes a week before his 85th birthday.

Understandably, Kathie didn't jump at the opportunity to date again after Frank's passing. When asked about how she coped with the loss, she explained the importance of her faith.

She said: "I’ve gotten through this past year the way I've gotten through every day of my life: faithfully trusting God to do what God does, which is to show up, redeem and restore. God doesn't promise you a year. He promises you a day at a time. The next day, you reach for your fresh cup of mercy that you need every bit as much as the day before.”

Source: Getty Images

It wasn't until May 2019 when Kathie revealed that she was ready to enter the dating scene again. Although she and Frank had what she described as a "great love," she's still hopeful that she'll find that kind of love again.

She said: “I had a friend of mine who asked me a couple of years ago after Frank passed, he said, ‘Sorry, I guess Frank was the love of your life, right?’ … And I said ‘so far.’ I was kind of surprised by my answer because it was like optimistic, so far.” As excited as she is to spice up her love life these days, she wants the world to know that it's actually not her top priority.