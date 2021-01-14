Are Applications Open for 'Name That Tune'? How to Apply to the Music Game Show

Game show fans tuned into the premiere of Name That Tune on Jan. 6, but new viewers probably don't know that the series originally premiered in the 1950s. The game show was originally created by Harry and Roberta Salter for NBC radio in 1952, before moving to a television format in 1953.

The series aired its final episode in 1985 before Fox announced in 2020 that it would be rebooting the game show.

Think you've got what it takes? Here's what we know about how to be a contestant on the show.