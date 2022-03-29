Who's the Original Host of 'Name That Tune'? Jane Krakowski Has Taken Over Now

After transitioning from radio show to television — where it ran from 1953 to 1959 — Name That Tune was hosted first by Red Benson and then Bill Cullen, followed by George DeWitt, per the Television Academy Foundation. Richard Hayes then briefly hosted a local version from 1970 to 1971.

But it's Tom Kennedy who’s most widely remembered for hosting Name That Tune when he hosted the revival starting in 1974.

Tom's time hosting the show lasted until 1981. Episodes were airing twice weekly by its final season, per Rewind TV.