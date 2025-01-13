Ricki Lake Lost Her House in the Palisades Fires — Tyler Henry Might Have Predicted This Disaster "I think this may have already happened ... If there was a loss of material objects from both fire and water." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 13 2025, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Hollywood has seen its fair share of celebrity mediums. One of the earliest to make it big was John Edward, who was one of Oprah's finds. However, he wasn't the first ghost whisperer who did the talk show circuit. People of a certain age will undoubtedly remember Sylvia Brown, who took her alleged abilities to the next level by frequently working with law enforcement to help find missing persons. She never once closed a case but she was indicted on grand larceny.

With the arrival of the digital age, it's become more difficult to believe in something like a medium. When asked about someone who talks to dead people, most probably picture The Sixth Sense. Despite all the skepticism that technology can bring to the supernatural world, one young medium continues to leave his fans in awe. Tyler Henry is the best in the business and in January 2025, it was revealed that he may have predicted the Los Angeles fires. Let's get into it.

Did Tyler Henry actually predict the LA fires?

In October 2024, Ricki Lake and her husband were guests on Netflix's Live From the Other Side With Tyler Henry. Instead of going to his famous clients, as he normally does, they came to him. Although the show's format is a bit different, nothing changed in terms of how Tyler operates. He still does his thing, which involves him scribbling in a notebook while tapping into the great unknown. Doing that helps him focus so he's open to receiving messages.

One message Tyler received for Ricki and her husband Ross was a bit alarming. While fidgeting, he started to say something about them losing something. Tyler then stopped himself and took a deep breath. "I think this may have already happened ... if there was a loss of material objects from both fire and water though." He was clear about both being involved and then specifically used an example of a house fire. As far as water goes, Tyler went on to say it would seep in and cause damage.

Ricki Lake's house burned down in the Palisades fires.

At the time of the recording, Ricki and Ross only nodded while Tyler was speaking about a fire. They did not say something like he was describing had happened, so it stands to reason Tyler was referencing a future event. Less than three months later, Ricki was posting about losing their home in the Palisades fires.

In a carousel of photos that features a joyous Ricki, either alone or with her husband, as well as stunning pictures of their house, she shared the awful news. "After a valiant and brave effort by our friend and hero Kirby Kotler, Ross and I lost our dream home," she said in the caption. "This description ‘dream home’ doesn’t suffice. It was our heaven on earth." Not only did they get married there, but Ricki planned on growing old there with her husband.