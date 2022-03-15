Medium Tyler Henry's Grandmother Went to Prison for Murder — And There Is Much More to This Story

Many know him as the Hollywood Medium, but Tyler Henry is bringing his gifts and empathy to Netflix in his new show Life After Death With Tyler Henry. And while his focus is usually on helping strangers, famous or otherwise, he's hoping to solve a mystery that's a little closer to home.

Through DNA testing, Tyler's own mom recently discovered she was not raised by her birth mother. The woman she called mom, whose actual name is Stella Guidry Nestle, was not only not her biological mom, she was abusive and even went to prison for a double murder. So, who is Tyler Henry's non-biological grandmother Stella? Here's what we know about her.