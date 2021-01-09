Get to Know Chip Coffey, the Psychic on Travel Channel's 'Kindred Spirits'

If you're a big fan of paranormal activity, then Travel Channel's ghost exploration show, Kindred Spirits , will be right up your alley. Kindred Spirits, which is hosted by paranormal investigators Amy Bruni and Adam Berry , takes viewers to the creepiest and most haunted locations in the world. Amy and Adam look into possessed objects, homes, restaurants, spaces, and more — and the do it with a little bit of help. Enter renown psychic, Chip Coffey .

Who's Chip Coffey from 'Kindred Spirits'?

Chip Coffey is a 66-year-old psychic who claims to be able to communicate with the dead. Aside from Kindred Spirits, Chip has been lending his expertise on shows like Expedition Unknown and Paranormal State. Chip, who was born in New York and now lives in Georgia, is also a trained actor. According to his IMDb page, he's had over 150 roles on stage. From the late '70s to 2000, he oversaw many theater programs in the South. He's also known for his elaborate scarf collection.

Source: Travel Channel

According to Chip, he's been a psychic his entire life, but being a medium is something that only "kicked in" in 2006. "I’m a psychic and I’m a medium. I was a psychic all my life. The mediumship stuff kicked in about 12 years ago. I would say that all mediums are psychic, but not all psychics are mediums," Chip said during an interview with Prairie Dog Magazine in 2013.

Chip's background is explained even further on his website, where he shares that he is "the great-grandson of famed Native American medicine woman, Minnie Sue Morrow Foster, whose own amazing gifts were widely hailed in the early part of the 20th century."

Source: Queen Latifah/YouTube

Some are wary of Chip's abilities, though. In 2009, he received the tongue-in-cheek Pigasus Award by the James Randi Education Foundation for "the psychic who tricked the most people with the least effort." There have been bloggers who've concocted "string operations" to expose Chip, like "Operation Bumblebee," which is a group of people who have attended some of Chip's events and fabricated stories in order to prove that Chip doesn't actually have psychic abilities.

On a personal level, Chip is incredibly vocal about his disapproval of Trump, and isn't shy about using his social platforms to express his political and social viewpoints. "That shrieking sound we all hear is Donnie having a meltdown in the Oval Office!" Chip recently posted on Instagram (where he has nearly 130,000 followers), sharing a screenshot of Trump's suspended Twitter account.

Back in December 2020, Chip expressed his dismay about the amount of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., writing, "WTF will it take to get people to take appropriate precautions against the spread of COVID?!?!? 182,595 new cases in the USA today!" on Instagram.

Chip is also fairly active on Twitter, where he has just over 166,000 followers. Whether Chip is a "real" psychic or not, he's applied his skills to his own surroundings, sharing with fans that he felt the presence of Uncle Kenny (he currently lives with his cousin in Georgia), who passed away, near his Christmas tree back in December.

"A few minutes ago, as Cousin Kenny was stringing the lights on our Christmas tree, I felt his father's presence enter the room. This felt very strange to me because prior to now, I had never reconnected with my Uncle Kenny, who passed away in 1984. I felt — no, I KNEW — that Uncle Kenny was smiling as he watched his son decorate the tree. And then he spoke to me: 'Tell my son that I love him,'" he wrote on Instagram.

"I shared that news with Cousin Kenny and we both smiled through our tears...LOVE NEVER DIES!" he added. Sometimes, you just have to take a leap of faith.