Slaves and a Dead Mother Haunt the Pensacola Lighthouse in Classic 'Ghost Hunters' Episode

The Pensacola Lighthouse episode is a classic of television, as it shows both the hilarity of watching people jump and the interesting history that surrounds the location. Following the show, the lighthouse was able to open a museum and raised enough funding to make much-needed renovations.

The Ghost Hunters left the lighthouse staff with the encouragement that the ghosts that resided there weren't angry, they just had unresolved issues. Ella wants to spend more time with her daughter, but might never.