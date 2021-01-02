'Kindred Spirits' Ghost Hunter Amy Bruni Was Raised in an Actual Haunted House

If ghosts are kinda your thing, you probably tune into Travel Channel's paranormal investigation show, Kindred Spirits , which takes viewers to the most haunted locations on the map. Led by experts Amy Bruni and Adam Berry, Kindred Spirits is a fun and spooky adventure series that's about to get even more intense in Season 5.

Travel Channel's news release about the new season states, "Professional paranormal investigators Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and psychic medium Chip Coffey are used to communicating with ghosts. But with paranormal activity more rampant than ever, they’re facing hauntings unlike anything they’ve seen yet in the new 10-episode season of Kindred Spirits."

The news release adds that Amy and Adam will be visiting Salem, Mass., to investigate the home of John Proctor, one of the men who was executed during the Salem Witch Trials.

If you're a Kindred Spirits fanatic, you might be curious to know about one half of the team that leads the ghost hunts: Amy Bruni.