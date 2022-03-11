Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry Is Back With a New Netflix Show and It Has a True Crime Twist

However, during an episode of his show, Tyler claims they met when Clint slid into his DMs. Did Clint's grandfather come through just to tell Tyler to check his DMs? Hopefully this will be cleared up on Life After Death With Tyler Henry. Either way, we're ready to ditch the dating apps and meet our soulmates via Tyler, or maybe just meet some literal souls.

Life After Death With Tyler Henry is available to stream on Netflix starting on Friday, March 11.