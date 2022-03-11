Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry Is Back With a New Netflix Show and It Has a True Crime Twist

Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry Is Back With a New Netflix Show and It Has a True Crime TwistBy Jennifer Tisdale
Mar. 10 2022, Published 11:43 p.m. ET
It's no surprise that in a show about death, true crime might come a callin' at some point. Tyler Henry, who many may remember from his show Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, is moving away from the celebrities for his latest project. Life After Death with Tyler Henry is available to stream on Netflix March 11, and will feature Tyler speaking with a few of the hundreds of thousands of people that are currently on his waitlist.
Here's the true crime twist, Tyler's mother recently discovered a dark family secret, and it looks as if uncovering it will be part of the new show. Just like The Sixth Sense, we love a mystery and we love talking to dead people. Let's get into what Tyler's mom found out about herself. Hopefully she hasn't been Bruce Willis'd this entire time!
What's going on with Tyler Henry's mom?
It can't be easy to be the mother of a medium, just ask Toni Collette's character in The Sixth Sense. One minute you're stuck in traffic with your child when suddenly he's letting you know your deceased grandmother loves you. Art almost imitates life when hearing how Tyler Henry discovered he was a medium.
In a 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan, Tyler revealed that he was 10 years old when he woke up one night knowing his grandmother (who had cancer) was about to die. He told his mother, who believed him, and as they were preparing to go see his grandmother, they got a call saying she had died. From that moment on, Tyler said he started noticing these "memories" (as he called them) getting stronger.
In the trailer for Tyler's new show, we see him once again sharing his gifts but this time he's leaving Hollywood. Evidently, the waitlist to book a session with Tyler is currently 300,000 people strong, so he's going to chip away at it for the new show. However, a huge plot twist is what's going on with Tyler's mother who shares a harrowing bit of information from her past.
According to Tyler, in 2018 his mother discovered that she was "taken as a baby." Wow, the show just shifted out of The Sixth Sense and into Raising Arizona. To make matters worse, the woman Tyler's mom thought was her mother was actually a murderer. Part of Tyler's mission on the new show is to help his mother figure out what happened, and perhaps who her real mom is. The question is: Will Tyler's gifts be affected by this deeply emotional undertaking?
Tyler's gift helped him meet his current partner, Clint.
In a conversation with People Magazine in March 2018, Tyler admitted that he and his current partner, Clint Godwin, met via Clint's dead grandfather, as you do. Clint's grandpa passed away two weeks before the two met, but he apparently kept coming through to Tyler. So, Tyler did what anyone would do and took it as a sign that this person wanted him to date his grandson.
However, during an episode of his show, Tyler claims they met when Clint slid into his DMs. Did Clint's grandfather come through just to tell Tyler to check his DMs? Hopefully this will be cleared up on Life After Death With Tyler Henry. Either way, we're ready to ditch the dating apps and meet our soulmates via Tyler, or maybe just meet some literal souls.
Life After Death With Tyler Henry is available to stream on Netflix starting on Friday, March 11.