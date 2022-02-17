Youree Dell Harris Received Scrutiny for Her Work as Miss Cleo — How Much Did She Make?By Leila Kozma
Feb. 17 2022, Published 10:29 a.m. ET
A new documentary directed by Senain Kheshgi looks at the life of Youree Dell Harris, the Los Angeles-born playwright who was best known as Miss Cleo, a psychic adviser on the Psychic Friends Network. Youree became the subject of extensive fraud allegations because of her work for the network — but how much did she make? What was her net worth?
Miss Cleo is about to become the subject of a new hotline documentary. What was her net worth?
Born in Los Angeles in August 1962, Youree also went by Ree Perris, Youree Cleomili, Cleomili Harris, among other variations. She received considerable scrutiny for her work as Miss Cleo, the psychic handling phone queries on the Psychic Friends Network.
Youree Dell Harris
TV personality
Net worth: $200,000
Youree Dell Harris is the author of Women Only: A Celebration of Love, Life, and Healing. She garnered considerable criticism for her work as Miss Cleo, attracting a public backlash best compared to scapegoating.
Birth date: Aug. 12, 1962
Birth place: Los Angeles, Calif.
Birth name: Youree Dell Cleomili Harris
Father: David Harris
Mother: Alisa Teresa Hopis
Marriages: Youree married at 19, giving birth to a daughter. She divorced at 21. She welcomed her second daughter in her 20s. She publicly came out as a lesbian in a 2006 interview with The Advocate.
Education: University of Southern California
Youree relocated from Los Angeles to Seattle, Wash. in the earlier stages of her career. During her time there, she performed in and produced plays for the Langston Hughes Cultural Arts Center. According to NPR, she played a Jamaica-born woman named Cleo in one of the productions. The character would return to her later on in life.
Inside the fraud allegations: Youree Dell Harris received flak for supposedly scamming callers.
In February 2002, the Federal Trade Commission lodged a complaint against Miss Cleo and the Psychic Friends Network, claiming they racked up a reported $1 billion by engaging in a range of fraudulent marketing tactics. Calls to Miss Cleo were advertised as free but costed an estimated $4.99 per minute. Miss Cleo was frequently perceived as the head of the shady operation, even though calls to Linda Georgian, another psychic on the network, had an astronomical price tag attached just the same.
In a 2014 interview with Vice, Miss Cleo said she made $1,750 for two and a half days on set.
"They were pulling down — [using] my face, my talent — $24 million a month, for two years straight. For the first 30-minute infomercial I did for them, I made $1,750 for the two and a half days on set," she said. "I had a bad contract. But everybody else thought I had more money than God, and my response to that usually was, 'Well, God is a poor son of a b---h.'"
Inphomation Communications Inc, the parent company of Psychic Friends Network, declared bankruptcy in 1998, with $26 million in liabilities, via WIRED. Their harmful business practices served as an inspiration behind Psychic Blues, the 2012 book written by Mark Edward.
The new documentary exploring her life and work will be produced by XTR and Majority. Bryn Mooser, Kathryn Everett, Justin Lacob, Abazar Khayami and India Wadsworth have singed on as executive producers, per Deadline. The release date, the title of the project, and further details about the cast are yet to be announced. The documentary follows in the footsteps of 2014's Hotline.