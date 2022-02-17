Youree Dell Harris Received Scrutiny for Her Work as Miss Cleo — How Much Did She Make?

In a 2014 interview with Vice, Miss Cleo said she made $1,750 for two and a half days on set.

"They were pulling down — [using] my face, my talent — $24 million a month, for two years straight. For the first 30-minute infomercial I did for them, I made $1,750 for the two and a half days on set," she said. "I had a bad contract. But everybody else thought I had more money than God, and my response to that usually was, 'Well, God is a poor son of a b---h.'"