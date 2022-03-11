Want to Get a Reading With Medium Tyler Henry? The Netflix Star Has a Long Waiting List

Want to Get a Reading With Medium Tyler Henry? The Netflix Star Has a Long Waiting ListBy Kori Williams
Mar. 11 2022, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
The medium Tyler Henry may only be in his 20s, but he's built a reputation for himself over the years and has now been dubbed "the Hollywood Medium." He has appeared on a number of talk shows and has written books, and he even takes private readings. And now, his reach is getting that much wider through his new Netflix show Life After Death With Tyler Henry.
If you're looking for some help from Tyler, there are a couple of different ways you can try to get some of his time. It doesn't help that he's evidently got a waiting list of people miles long, but if you feel like it's worth the wait, here's how you can try to secure a spot.
Here's how to get a reading with Tyler Henry.
You can inquire about booking a reading with Tyler through his website. On that page, you can fill out information including your name, email, city and state, as well as a message about what you're looking for. At the top of the page, there's a notice saying that Tyler himself doesn't have access to the inbox these forms go to, as he likes to go into readings without knowing anything about the clients beforehand.
The notice also mentions that it may take some time for Tyler's team to get back to you. They seemingly go down the list of inquiries in order, but the demand for readings is "a bit overwhelming at the moment."
Unfortunately, there's no timeframe given as to when they might get back to you. (But the description for his Netflix show says he's got a waitlist of 300,000 people.)
Before you fill out the form, Tyler's team asks that you also read the website's privacy policy and disclaimer first.
If you'd like to try and reach out to Tyler another way, try social media. He's been known to give away readings online, so following him on his Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter could be a good option.
How much does Tyler Henry charge for a reading?
It's unclear how much Tyler charges for a reading if at all. On the inquiry page, there's no mention of a fee or how much someone can be expected to pay for any length of his time. It may be safe to assume that he charges a pretty penny considering that he's now the star of his own Netflix show.
Life After Death With Tyler Henry is now streaming on Netflix. Here we see Tyler travel around the U.S. sharing his gift with fans and people he knows. The first episode features his mom, and in the second, he's reunited with a former teacher. The Netflix show consists of nine episodes, and each one has its own twists and turns for the audience to enjoy.