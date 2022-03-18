Why Does Tyler Henry Scribble During Readings? Learn All About the 'Life After Death' Medium

One of Tyler's mannerisms that has intrigued fans the most is what he does when he's actually doing a reading. Specifically, he always has a pen in his hand and a notepad, and he scribbles while getting into the correct headspace for a reading.

"I always used drawing and painting as a way to relax or meditate," Tyler explained on his Netflix series. "But I never thought the scribbling I do in high school, not paying attention to the teacher, would end up being part of my career."