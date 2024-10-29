Home > Human Interest Law Enforcement Agencies Raided the Jail Where Diddy Is Being Held — Here's What We Know "Inmates at MDC Brooklyn previously won a $10 million class action settlement over frigid conditions." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 29 2024, 1:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega; YouTube/ABC7NY

Ever since Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in September 2024, allegations against the music mogul have popped up on an almost weekly basis. Various lawsuits have been filed, including two in October 2024 from two men claiming they were sexually assaulted by the rapper when they were underage. One alleged the incident happened when he was only 10 years old.

Combs has been housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest which has also come under fire. On Oct. 28, 2024, the jail was targeted by an interagency operation that involved a raid on the facility. Here's what we know.

What is the meaning behind the interagency operation that involved a raid on Diddy's jail?

Investigators from the Bureau of Prisons, the Justice Department’s inspector general’s office, and other law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn in order to assess the conditions at the facility. In a statement made to the Associate Press, the Bureau of Prisons said it was "designed to achieve our shared goal of maintaining a safe environment for both our employees and the incarcerated individuals housed at MDC Brooklyn."

The statement also said the Bureau did not believe there were threats at the time. Combs' lawyer has been very vocal about the state of the jail, claiming there is unchecked violence as well as an unusually large amount of deaths. In September 2024, federal prosecutors charged "nine inmates in connection with a spate of attacks from April to August at the Metropolitan Detention Center," per the AP. Two inmates have been stabbed to death, while another was skewered with an ice pick.

Combs is not the only high-profile prisoner who has been housed at MDC Brooklyn. Both R. Kelly and fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried have been incarcerated there.