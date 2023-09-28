Home > Viral News > Influencers Druski Is One of the Forbes 2023 Top Creators and Part of the Millionaire Club What is Druski's net worth? The creator has been named one of Forbes's 2023 Top Creators. Let's see how he joined the millionaire club. By Tatayana Yomary Sep. 28 2023, Published 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Druski is one of the most popular influencers who has worked with hip-hop stars.

Druski ranks at No. 20 of Forbes 2023 Top Creators.

His net worth is estimated at $1 million.

Everyone loves to root for the underdog. If you make it a point to stay abreast of the happenings with social media influencers, you likely know that being named as a top creator is one of the biggest honors and bargaining chips for a growing brand. Over the years, notable names like Khaby Lame, Charli D’Amelio, and Jackie Aina have all been revered as top creators. And now, Druski (real name: Drew Desbordes) has joined the list, Forbes’s list in particular, as a top creator in 2023.

Druski’s name rings bells for various reasons. He's known for being a hilarious actor and comedian who gained notoriety due to his Instagram Live sessions and frequent collaborations with celebrities. As Druski’s celebrity status continues to grow, fans are wondering how his finances have been affected. Let’s take a look at his net worth.

What is Druski’s net worth?

According to Pinkvilla, it appears that Druski has joined the millionaire club. The outlet shares that he has a net worth of $1 million. This figure directly reflects his social media content, appearances in music videos, and the founding of his new sports agency, 4Lifers.

Druski maintains a YouTube channel with over 800,000 subscribers and has gone on comedy tours and starred in commercials, which also contributes to his net worth. On the channel, Druski has collaborated with various celebrities and hip-hop stars including Fivio Foreign, Lil Yachty, and more. So, given Druski’s success across various social platforms, it makes sense that he's a member of the millionaire club.

Druski Actor, comedian, influencer Net worth: 1,000,000 Druski is an actor, comedian, and social media influencer known for his comedy skits and parody skits. Birthname: Drew Desbordes Birthdate: Sept. 12, 1994 Birthplace: Columbia, Md. Father: David McLain Desbordes Mother: Cheryl Desbordes Education: Georgia Southern University

Druski is listed as No. 20 on Forbes’s 2023 Top Creators list.

It feels good to see young Black men winning. In case you’ve been out of the loop, Druski joins the likes of Khaby Lame, Huda Kattan, Kai Cenat, and more on the Forbes 2023 Top Creators List at No. 20.

Per the outlet, Druski has a total of 12 million followers across his social media platforms, has an average engagement of 5.75 percent, and has earned $10 million.

In a sit-down with Forbes’s Steve Bertoni, Druski revealed his secret for building a large fanbase. “Consistency. Even when you don’t see it going your way, continue to keep going,” Druski says. “It doesn’t matter what’s going on. Don’t look up your name and figure out what people are saying about you. Don’t look at all of that stuff. And even if you do, just keep going. It doesn’t matter. Nothing can stop you. I think a lot of people ask that question and it comes down to consistency. Even after you fail, just keep going. Nobody is perfect.”

