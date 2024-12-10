Home > Human Interest Tony Buzbee Is Representing Over 150 of Diddy's Alleged Victims — What Is His Net Worth? Buzbee's firm's client list reads like a who's who of the corporate and entertainment worlds. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 10 2024, 9:26 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tonybuzbee

Tony Buzbee and Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, are in the middle of a very public feud that has nothing to do with music. As of December 2024, Buzbee is the lawyer representing over 150 of Sean "Diddy" Combs's alleged victims. According to his law firm's website, he is "known for representing victims in high-stakes cases, including the prominent lawsuits against various celebrities and corporations." This is where Jay-Z comes in.

Article continues below advertisement

Many of the lawsuits Buzbee filed have been thrown out because the alleged victims refused to be named. ABC News reported that in one case, the judge decided there was sufficient cause to allow the plaintiff to remain anonymous. Soon after, Carter was added to the complaint and was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, alongside Combs. The two got into it online, turning the public eye to Buzbee and his net worth. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Tony Buzbee's net worth is impressive.

Buzbee's net worth is reportedly $50 million, which is quite the haul for a lawyer who specializes in personal injury cases. He is also the founder of The Buzbee Law Firm which has offices in Houston and Atlanta, Texas. Their record is impressive and they have managed to pull in $10 billion for their clients. They've settled cases involving tortious interference, class action suits, negligence, and breaches of contract to name a few.

Tony Buzbee Lawyer Net worth: $50 million Tony Buzbee is a lawyer and political figure who has represented victims in the Travis Scott/Astroworld tragedy. He is also representing alleged victims of Sean "Diddy" Combs. Birth place: Atlanta, Texas Birth name: Anthony Glenn Buzbee Marriages: Zoe Benson (m. 1991; div. 2017); Frances Moody (m. 2021) Children: 4 Education: B.S. in psychology from Texas A&M University and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center

Article continues below advertisement

Before he was a lawyer, Buzbee served as a Recon Marine officer, ultimately reaching the rank of Captain. Once he left the Marine Corps, Buzbee headed to law school and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Houston Law Center. After briefly working for a federal district judge in the Southern District of Texas, Galveston Division, Buzbee worked at a boutique law firm before starting his own.

He frequently takes high-profile cases with sizable payouts, such as the Astroworld tragedy that occurred in November 2021. Ten people died at a Travis Scott concert after they were crushed to death. Per NBC News, Buzbee represented more than 125 victims who filed a lawsuit seeking more than $750 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Buzbee's firm's client list reads like a who's who of the corporate and entertainment worlds. They have represented Jimmy Buffet, Deshaun Watson, and former governor Rick Perry. The Buzbee Law Firm has also gone to bat for the State of Louisiana, Shell, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Ford Motors, to name a few. At one point he was a property developer.