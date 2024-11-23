Home > Human Interest Rapper Shyne Claims Diddy Set Him Up to Take the Fall, but Why Did He Go to Jail? "I was defending [Diddy], and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 23 2024, 10:26 a.m. ET Source: Bad Boy Entertainment

Remember the days when music videos were all about catchy beats and simple lyrics, not confessions of actual crimes? We sure do! Rapper Shyne, born Jamal Barrow, was riding high during this golden era of music. But in 2001, his skyrocketing career came to a screeching halt when he was convicted and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison. One of his final tracks before the arrest, "Bonnie & Shyne," showcased his undeniable talent — a talent that many believe was snatched away too soon.

And yes, we said "snatched away" — Shyne has since opened up about his arrest and sentencing, pointing the finger at none other than Sean "Diddy" Combs. At the time of Shyne’s arrest, he was signed to Diddy’s label, Bad Boy Entertainment. The 1999 nightclub incident that landed Shyne behind bars also involved Diddy and his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. So, what exactly happened that night, and how was Diddy involved? Let’s break it down.

Why did Shyne go to jail?

Source: Mega Shyne, now a politician, in 2022

Shyne was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2001 following a nightclub shooting in New York City in 1999. The incident reportedly began when Diddy Combs got into an argument with Matthew Allen, a Brooklyn "thug" nicknamed “Scar,” according to the New York Post. Things escalated quickly, guns were drawn, shots were fired, and three bystanders were injured.

Diddy and his then-girlfriend, J.Lo, reportedly fled the scene. However, the shooting placed all three under intense scrutiny. The case went to trial in early 2001, with Diddy, his bodyguard Anthony Jones, and Shyne facing a seven-week legal battle.

While both Diddy and Jones were acquitted, Shyne was convicted on charges of assault and gun possession. His sentencing marked the end of a promising career, as he received a 10-year prison sentence. Shyne was eventually released in 2009 and deported back to his home country of Belize.

Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones claimed in his lawsuit against Diddy that the music mogul bribed witnesses in Shyne's case.

It’s now believed that Diddy may have set Shyne up to take the fall for the 1999 NYC club shooting. However, at the time, Diddy denied any involvement, stating during a press conference, “Under no circumstances whatsoever did I have anything to do with a shooting,” and adding, “I do not own a gun nor did I have possession of a gun that night.”

In his lawsuit, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones alleged that Diddy often bragged about “bribing witnesses and jurors” during the criminal case surrounding the 1999 NYC nightclub shooting involving Shyne, according to the New York Post.

During a 2024 press conference in Belize, following Diddy’s arrest, Shyne revisited the decades-old case that derailed his life and career. “I was defending [Diddy], and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me. He pretty much sent me to prison,” Shyne claimed, though he refrained from sharing specific details.

Shyne added, "This is not someone who I vacationed with and someone who I enjoyed this great, intimate relationship of brotherhood. This is someone who destroyed my life, and who I forgave."

What is former rapper Shyne doing now?

Former Bad Boy rapper Shyne is now a politician. While he still released music during his time in prison, he ultimately embraced a different lifestyle. Shyne now serves as the opposition leader in the House of Representatives in Belize. He also identifies as the MP for Mesopotamia, a publisher, and a philanthropist.