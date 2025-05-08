Ex-Porn Star Jonathan Oddi Claims Diddy Kept Him as a Sex Slave and He Signed a $5 Million NDA "He's scared I will expose him," said Jonathan Oddi. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 8 2025, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega; YouTube/Jonathan Oddi

In May 2018, an ex-porn star was arrested after allegedly getting into a shootout with Miami police at the Trump National Doral Miami resort. According to the Miami Herald, Jonathan Oddi carried an American flag into the hotel, draped it across the front desk, and began ranting and raving about President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, and Sean "Diddy" Combs. While fleeing from police inside the resort, the 42-year-old South African native was arrested after he was shot in the leg.

Article continues below advertisement

Video of Oddi's police interrogation surfaced on social media in September 2024 after Combs was arrested and charged with sex trafficking. In this footage, Oddi is wearing a hospital gown while relaying a story about being forced to have sex with Combs's then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. He goes on to describe himself as a "sex slave" for the music mogul, whose trial began in May 2025. More information is coming out about Oddi, who claims Diddy made him sign an NDA.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about the alleged NDA Diddy made Jonathan Oddi sign.

Although Oddi doesn't mention the NDA in the interrogation, he claims that he sued the rapper after he got herpes and settled for about $5 million. Seven years later, a copy of the alleged NDA was obtained by the Daily Mail, and shows it was signed by Oddi and. Combs on July 9, 2014, four years before he allegedly brandished a gun and opened fire at the Trump hotel in Miami. "He's scared I will expose him," Oddi said to the police officer speaking with him. "My settlement put me in a box."

Oddi's ex-wife, Tonia Troutwine, told the outlet that their marriage began falling apart around the time he allegedly signed this NDA. "I almost feel like he divorced me because he came to all this money and so I wouldn't claim it," she said. "But our lives were already going in different paths. I started feeling like a third wheel in someone else's life rather than a wife."

Article continues below advertisement

Troutwine believes Combs and her ex-husband met while he was working as a stripper. Apparently, it was quite common for celebrities to hire sex workers while visiting Star Island in Miami. "I can see where they might've started off a friendship because Johnny would've made him feel like a king," she theorized. As the two drifted further apart, Troutwine said she discovered that Oddi had cheated on her with a co-star, which resulted in her filing for divorce in August 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

This was a month after he allegedly signed the NDA and received quite a lucrative payout from Combs. Troutwine recalls feeling confused by how quickly Oddi wanted her to sign the divorce papers. "It was only later that I found out he had signed this agreement [with Combs]," she said. In the divorce filing, Oddi said he was making $2,000 a month as a fitness trainer and actually owed money. Despite this, NBC Miami reported that Oddi spent $765,000 on five properties over a two-month period.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Jonathan Oddi after the incident at Trump's resort?

Prior to his arrest in 2018, Oddi shared several political posts on Instagram, including one from Turning Point USA, a right-wing conservative group, per the Miami Herald. In August 2017, he proudly uploaded a photo of himself holding a piece of paper, which indicated he had become a United States citizen. He also shared flattering messages about Melania Trump while insulting the president.

Friends who spoke with the Miami Herald expressed confusion over his arrest. "He’s a good person," said longtime friend Luis David Gonzalez. "I’m very surprised he did this." Oddi is currently awaiting trial, and according to the BJ Investigates YouTube channel, he had a hearing scheduled in October 2024 after multiple delays that spanned the last six years.