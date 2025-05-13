One of Diddy's Baby Mamas Arrived to Court Using a Walker — What's up With Mysa Hilton? Misa Hylton also has some legal troubles of her own. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 13 2025, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@tmz

Hip hop fashion guru Misa Hylton dated Sean "Diddy" Combs in the early '90s when she was 17 and he was 22. At the time, Diddy had an internship with Uptown Records while Hylton was already trying to get her celebrity stylist career off the ground. "I knew that he could have what he has now, I just didn’t know what it would look like" she shared on The Premium Pete Show in 2018.

While speaking with BET, Hylton said her big moment came when Diddy asked her to style the R&B group Jodeci. Diddy had a bit more leeway at Uptown Records after he was promoted to A&R rep. Hylton was able to leave high school at noon so she could go work at Uptown Records with her man. A few years later, Hylton gave birth to a son she shared with Diddy, but the couple broke up soon after. Fast forward to the music mogul's sex trafficking trial where Hylton was spotted using a walker. Why?

Why was Misa Hylton using a walker at Diddy's trial?

As Hylton arrived for day one of Diddy's trial, the 52-year-old gingerly stepped out of a large black van and immediately grabbed a walker. In footage captured by TMZ, she is seen shuffling along slowly behind the walker.

When asked by TMZ what was going on, Hylton ignored the outlet. Hylton came out in support of Cassie Ventura in May 2024. "I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post (via ). "I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma."

Misa Hylton has legal troubles of her own.

According to AllHipHop, Hylton is reportedly suing her very good friend, singer Mary J. Blige, for $5 million. Hylton isn't doing this alone as the lawsuit includes rapper Vado. It alleges that Blige derailed Vado's career by withholding his album in order to facilitate a break between him and the stylist. Vado inked an agreement with Hylton's management company, M.I.S.A., entitling them to 20 percent of Vado’s income, per the Los Angeles Times.

Nicholas Ramcharitar, an attorney for Hylton, was on The Latest With Loren LoRosa podcast where he said Hylton tried to handle this "amicably" and had no interest in speaking with the media. "It’s unbeknownst to us why Mary J. Blige and her camp completely cut off Miss Hylton," Ramcharitar told LoRosa. He then added that this is not the whole reason why their "friendship died."