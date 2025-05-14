Cassie Ventura Is Pregnant for the Third Time — Who Is the Baby's Father? Cassie Ventura is pregnant with her third child with her husband. By Joseph Allen Published May 14 2025, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As Diddy's trial continues, people around the country are paying close attention to every detail as it unfolds. Cassie Ventura was one of the first witnesses to testify at the trial, and while many paid close attention to what she said, others were focused on the fact that she is pregnant.

Cassie's pregnancy led many to want to know more about who she is, including what she said at the trial and who the father of her child is. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega Cassie Ventura at the Met Gala in 2017.

Who is Cassie Ventura's baby's father?

Cassie announced on Instagram back in February that she was expecting her third child with her husband, Alex Fine. Alex is a personal trainer who is best known for his marriage to Cassie, and eventually for his interactions with Diddy. The two also share daughters, Frankie and Sunny, who are 5 and 1 respectively. The two got married back in 2019 after meeting at the gym that same year.

They held a private, intimate ceremony in Malibu, according to Vogue. Alex commented on the post announcing the news with a celebration of his own, and it's clear that the two are very much in love and looking forward to expanding their family. Cassie and Alex's relationship comes after she dated Diddy on and off for more than a decade, which is the chief reason she was called to testify at his trial.

What did Cassie Ventura say during Diddy's trial?

As of May 14, Cassie is still on the witness stand in the trial against Diddy. During her first day of testimony, she described how Diddy's constant demands for "freak-offs," a term he used for drug-fueled sexual encounters with male escorts under his direction, left her feeling "worthless." She also described incidents where he was either physically abusive or controlling.

Cassie Ventura met wellness consultant Alex Fine at the gym. Right from the beginning they talked marriage, but then discovered that she was pregnant with a baby girl. “We planned a wedding for this summer” There were 14 guests, all family. It was a simple Malibu backyard wedding pic.twitter.com/J3KZwzUr8K — IG: mixdgrlprblems (@mixdgrlproblems) October 10, 2019 Source: Twitter/@mixdgrlproblems

“I felt pretty horrible about myself. I felt disgusting. I felt humiliated,” Cassie explained, describing how the hip-hop mogul's “eyes would go black. The version I knew of him was no longer there.” Cassie has been described as the star witness for the prosecutors, in part because her 2023 lawsuit against him became the framework for the case that the government has now brought against him.

Cassie also described a 2016 encounter in a hallway when Diddy became physically abusive, even throwing a vase at her head that thankfully missed its target. "I don't remember exactly his words," she told the court. "I’m sure he was calling me something other than my name." Cassie also said that Diddy made it clear to her that it was not within her control to decide whether the relationship would end or not.