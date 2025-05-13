Cassie Claims Diddy Made Her Hire Male Escorts on Craigslist Who Often Urinated on Her Cassie and Diddy settled a civil suit in November 2023, where she accused him of rape and serial sexual abuse. By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 13 2025, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Content warning: This article mentions sexual abuse. Testimonies for 's trial began in May 2025. One of the disgraced mogul's exes and alleged victims, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, shared her tumultuous time with him.

Cassie, whom Diddy dated between 2007 and 2018, took the stand as a star prosecutor witness. During the trial, she discussed her ex forcing her to have sex with sex workers, many of whom she recruited herself online.

Cassie testified that Diddy made her find male escorts on Craigslist.

Cassie took the stand on Tuesday, May 13 for Diddy's first full day of testimony in his federal trial. The "Me & U" singer, who was eight months pregnant with her and her husband Alex Fine's child at the time of the trial. In her testimony, Cassie discussed Diddy's infamous "freak offs," which often included her having sex with other men while he watched.

At one point in the trial, she shared some of the exact locations where the sex parties began, including hotels and aliases she booked rooms under to set up for a "freak-off" sex marathon. According to Inner City Press, who live posted the testimony on X (formerly Twitter), Cassie claimed the men Diddy instructed her to have sex with were often male escorts.

Ventura: It was obvious I didn't want to be on the ground being urinated on by two men.

AUSA: Where did you find escorts?

Ventura: Initially Craigslist — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 13, 2025

She also said the Bad Boy CEO made her find the men on sites like Craigslist and Backpage. "Where did you find escorts?" prosecutor Elizabeth Johnson asked Cassie in court, to which she replied, "Initially Craigslist." Per The New York Post, the singer also said Diddy required her to answer ads on Craigslist from men that he preferred to be "a black male with a large penis."

Cassie also testified that she was forced to allow a male escort to urinate on her. On the stand, she described choking on urine because she had too much in her mouth. Cassie also claimed that Diddy would join in and urinate on her on multiple occasions. Cassie and Diddy settled a civil suit in November 2023, where she accused him of rape and serial sexual abuse. If found guilty at his trial, he faces life in prison.