Cassie Claims Diddy Made Her Call Him Her Grandfather’s Nickname During Trial

“He asked me what I called my grandfather, and I said I called him 'Pop Pop.'”

Published May 13 2025, 5:13 p.m. ET

In her May 2025 testimony against her ex, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura opened up further about the alleged abuse she endured during their 11-year relationship.

Cassie's testimony focused on Diddy's alleged sex parties, also known as "Freak Offs." While taking the stand, she claimed Diddy forced her to call him a name she designated for her grandfather during their Freak Offs.

Cassie testified in Diddy's trial that the mogul forced her to call him her grandfather's nickname.

During her testimony, Cassie claimed Diddy approached her about giving her a nickname. According to Inner City Press, she said he demanded she call him "Pop Pop" after discovering that was the name she saved for her grandfather.

“He wanted me to have a nickname for him,” Cassie recalled in court. “He asked me what I called my grandfather, and I said I called him 'Pop Pop.”'

The singer added that, while she thought Diddy's request was "weird," she now feels it was another tactic for him to humiliate her.

"But now I think it’s just disrespectful,” she stated.

Cassie and Diddy dated from 2007 until 2018. While she was signed to his label, Bad Boy, she claimed their abusive relationship, plus her participation in the Freak Offs, kept her distracted. Cassie claimed that, at one point, the sex parties lasted for four days.

Cassie, who was pregnant with her and husband Alex Fine's third child during her testimony, also claimed Diddy forced her to have sex with male escorts she often found on Craigslist and BackPage.

She added in the testimony that Diddy made her recruit "a black male with a large p---s" to join them in the acts. Elsewhere, Cassie detailed being physically assaulted by the disgraced mogul during their relationship.

"He would bash me on my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me on the head if I was down,” she described.

Cassie and Diddy dated from 2007 until 2018. In addition to her testimony, the trial's judge allowed the video of him abusing his ex outside of a hotel elevator to be used in the trial.

Diddy faces life in prison.

