Steve Harvey and Diddy Once Vacationed in Italy Together — Were They Friends? By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 21 2025, 2:12 p.m. ET

The Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial feels somewhat like a VIP guest list for a club that no one should want to party at. It started in May 2025 and within the first two weeks, names like Michael B. Jordan, Kid Cudi, Ne-Yo, and Usher were being dropped for various reasons. Combs's former assistant testified about a stash of pills that had former president Barack Obama's face on them. We couldn't make this stuff up.

Sometimes it's hard to tell the difference between fact and fiction as creators are using the trial to spread false information in an effort to get clicks. One YouTube channel in particular has released videos claiming that Prince recorded secret audio about Diddy and that Sheila E. testified at the trial. Neither is true. There are also rumors about Diddy and longtime Family Feud host Steve Harvey, alleging they had some kind of friendly relationship. Is this just more fake news?

Let's break down the relationship between Steve Harvey and Diddy.

This all started in September 2016, when Billboard reported that Diddy was pledging $1 million to Howard University for the Sean Combs Scholarship Fund. The music mogul went to school there from 1987 to 1989 but left before graduating in order to pursue other interests. Those interests were of course music. He presented a comically large check to Howard president Dr. Wayne Frederick on stage at the Verizon Center in D.C., during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour.

A little over a year later, Steve Harvey posted to X about Diddy's good deeds, writing that he was "doing a world of good for these kids." Seven years later, Harvey deleted that post following the rapper's arrest in September 2024. This is seemingly the only time Harvey has mentioned Diddy publicly, but the two have actually spent time together.

In August 2019, People reported that Harvey, his wife Marjorie, and stepdaughter Lori were vacationing in Italy with Diddy, who was spotted eating with the family. Lori, age 22, was rather affectionate with the 49-year-old Diddy, who was sitting next to the younger woman. At one point, Lori placed her hand on the back of Diddy's neck. This sparked rumors that the two were dating, despite the rumors that she had dated Diddy's son Justin Combs. In fact, she never dated either of them.

Howard University says no thanks to Diddy's money.

According to Forbes, in June 2024 the board of trustees at Howard University decided to terminate a 2023 deal for the Sean Combs Foundation to donate another $1 million. Although the rapper hadn't been arrested yet, the shocking hotel video showing Diddy allegedly beating Cassie Ventura had already leaked to the public. The school's decision came after Diddy released a rambling video wherein he apologized for his actions, per NPR.