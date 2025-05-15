Is Trump Going to Pardon Diddy? Here’s What’s Really Being Said Behind the Scenes Does Diddy have a presidential pardon waiting for him from President Donald Trump? By Trisha Faulkner Published May 15 2025, 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It doesn’t take much these days for something to catch fire online. One interview clip, one bold claim — and suddenly, everyone’s got a theory. That’s exactly what happened after Suge Knight said something about Sean “Diddy” Combs that stirred up a wave of speculation. The idea? That a presidential pardon for Diddy could be in the works. Sitting down with NewsNation, Suge insisted it wasn’t just a wild theory — it was already being talked about behind the scenes.

Now, it was a big claim on Suge’s part. So, before jumping to conclusions, it is worth talking a closer look at what’s been confirmed. Is President Donald Trump going to pardon Diddy? Here’s what we know.



Is Trump going to pardon Diddy? This is nothing more than a theory right now.

Suge, who is currently serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter, spoke with host Chris Cuomo of NewsNation about Diddy’s ongoing federal sex trafficking and racketeering investigation in May 2025. At the time, no criminal conviction had been made. Suge insisted he was not worried about how things were going to play out for Diddy. “I still feel that Puffy’s gonna be all right and have a fair shot at it, because Puffy didn’t — he’s not a dummy,” Suge insisted.

He clarified he wasn’t sure who was going to come out of the woodwork to convince the jury. But “at the end of the day,” Diddy only needed one or two people to be convinced on the jury. He added: “It’s going to be a real exciting situation, but I think he’s going to be all right.” Chris proceeded to ask Suge if he was suggesting Diddy would tamper with the jury. While he didn’t directly answer the question, he acknowledged that Diddy did have “influence.” Furthermore, Suge felt that the prosecution had it out for Diddy.

It was what Suge said next, however, that triggered the theory that a presidential pardon was waiting for Diddy. “I don’t think he’s worried, because he’s going to be federal. And if he gets convicted, Trump’s going to pardon him,” he said. Wanting more, Chris asked Suge directly if he really believed President Trump was willing to pardon Diddy for sex trafficking. Suge doubled down but he didn’t offer a scrap of detail or evidence to support what he was saying.



This is one man’s theory — not a legal fact or confirmed plan.

It’s important to pause here. Yes, President Trump has the power to issue pardons. There, however, has been no official statement from his camp or any connection confirming that a pardon for Diddy is under consideration. Suge’s claim is exactly what it sounds like: a personal opinion.

That hasn’t stopped the quote from spreading across social media and fueling a range of takes — from people saying Diddy “has nothing to worry about,” to others speculating that there’s already a political deal in place. Right now, however, it is nothing more than a theory.

At the end of the day, there is only one person who knows of President Trump will pardon Diddy and that is President Trump himself. Until then, this should be viewed as nothing more than something that could happen because the president does have the power to do it, but not necessarily that it will happen.