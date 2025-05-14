Diddy Allegedly Tried to Bribe Los Angeles Hotel Security After Assaulting Cassie Ventura "You take care of this, I got you. Let's go to my room," Combs allegedly said to hotel security. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 14 2025, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Despite the fact that sexual abuse allegations against rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs stretch back decades, the dam didn't break until May 2024. That's when CNN obtained footage of the music mogul allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The incident occurred in March 2016 at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, Calif. The footage was compiled from multiple angles and shows a towel-clad Combs running after Ventura in the hotel's hallway.

Article continues below advertisement

When we see Ventura get to a bank of elevators, Combs appears holding the towel around his waist. He grabs her by the back of the neck, throws her onto the floor, and repeatedly kicks Ventura while she covers her head and face. The former CEO of Bad Boy Records drags Ventura toward a room, stops, then sits down and throws something at her. In May 2025, an email from security at the LA hotel regarding this altercation was entered into evidence at Combs's trial.

Source: Instagram/@cassie; X/@innercitypress

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about an email from LA hotel security about Diddy and Cassie Ventura.

A copy of the email was shared by the Inner City Press X account and was sent on March 5, 2016, at 3 p.m. In it, the security employee said they received a call from a woman named Wanda who had received a distress call from the sixth floor. Before going up there, security took a look at the cameras and saw a "male black wearing only a towel, walking back and forth."

Once they got up to the sixth floor, the security guard recognized Diddy and was told by the rapper that the woman with him was named CC. Combs was still yelling at Ventura while security urged them both to separate. A this point, the security employee said Combs attempted to bribe him, which they said no to twice. "You take care of this, I got you. Let's go to my room," Combs allegedly said to security. After trying to hand him cash, security advised Combs to remain in his room until checkout.

The security employee took the elevator back down to the lobby, where they saw Ventura. Explaining to her that it was not a good idea for Combs to see her, security walked Ventura to the valet office until her ride arrived. Once she was gone, security returned to the sixth floor and took photos of the guest lobby elevator landing. They also spoke to Combs again and informed him that the damages would be charged to his room. Combs apologized and said he didn't want to "lose anything" because he could "lose it all."