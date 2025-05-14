Cassie Testifies Disgraced Music Mogul Diddy Held "Freak Offs" at Trump Tower Cassie testified that some of the alleged "Freaks Offs" took place at Trump Tower. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 14 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual coercion, domestic violence, and emotional abuse. During the second day of Sean "Diddy" Combs's high-profile federal trial, star witness Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura took the stand and recalled her horrific experiences involving alleged sex parties known as "Freak Offs."

In her emotional testimony, the singer described disturbing allegations of physical abuse and manipulation, including multi-day, drug-fueled sexual encounters with male escorts, allegedly orchestrated by the disgraced music mogul. According to Cassie, some of these events occurred in well-known luxury hotels. Here's what you need to know.

Cassie testified that Diddy's alleged "Freak Offs" took place at Trump Tower.

On her first day of testimony, Cassie became emotional as she described her involvement in Combs's "Freak Offs." She even testified that these encounters became so frequent and demanding that they felt like a full-time job, adding that one such event lasted as long as four days.

Cassie also identified several high-end New York City hotels where these gatherings allegedly took place. Under questioning from Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson, she named the Gramercy Hotel, the Mandarin Oriental, and the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan as homes for the so-called "Freak Offs."

She also described private meetings with Combs at Trump Tower, which began after an initial encounter during her 21st birthday celebration in Las Vegas. “I wanted to be around Sean for the same reasons as everyone else at the time — this exciting, entertaining, fun guy who also happened to have my career in his hands," she testified on Tuesday, May 13.

AUSA: In what hotels in NY did you have freak offs?

Ventura: Trump, Gramercy...

AUSA: Inter Continental?

Ventura: 44th Street, yes.

AUSA: Elsewhere?

Ventura: Mandarin Oriental, Fontainebleau

AUSA: What names were used?

Ventura: Jackie Star, I used, Frank Black — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 13, 2025

During those affairs, Cassie testified that Combs introduced her to oral sex, claiming he both performed it on her and taught her how to do it. When asked if she reciprocated, the "Me & U" singer responded that she did not.

"He made me feel crazy for not reciprocating," she said. "At the time, I did not understand that kind of relationship, and I was in a relationship with someone else. I was just so young and did not have the vocabulary for some of the things we talked about. I was just trying to understand it, just completely inexperienced at that point."