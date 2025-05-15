There's a Rumor That Justin Bieber Is Testifying Against Diddy at His Trial — Is It True? Justin Bieber had a very close-knit relationship with Diddy throughout his career. By Danielle Jennings Published May 15 2025, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As the world hangs on to updates in the trial of embattled media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, there have been many questions that have come about, and one of the more persistent rumors involves whether Justin Bieber will testify against him.

Justin had a very close-knit relationship with Diddy throughout his career, as the two attended the same events, partied together, and Justin was also featured on Diddy’s last album, the Grammy-nominated 2023 project, "The Love Album."

Is Justin Bieber testifying against Diddy?

Despite the recent online rumors popping up on social media, specifically TikTok, there has been no information or indication that Justin is involved in the trial in any way or has any plans to take the stand against Diddy.

Per Fact Crescendo, there is an AI-manipulated video of Justin making the rounds online of him saying that he is “going testify” against Diddy. The video shows a person resembling Justin Bieber saying, “I am absolutely going to testify.”

The clip continues with the AI Justin stating that Diddy is “an evil being” who “is going to pay.” The caption of the fake video also escalates the rumors. “Justin Bieber says he’ll testify at Diddy's trial. This should be interesting,” the caption reads. Justin has not publicly responded to the AI video.

What happened to Justin after Diddy’s arrest?

After Diddy was arrested in September 2024, as many wondered if Justin would publicly comment or condemn him and his alleged actions, the pop star distanced himself from the conversation surrounding their long-standing relationship.

Per PEOPLE, Justin decided to focus on his family, with wife Hailey Bieber and young son Jack Blues, and not engage in the online discourse about Diddy. "He's aware of Diddy's arrest and all the allegations," a source told the outlet at the time. "It's not anything that he wants to focus on, though."

The source continued, adding that Justin has "been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born" and that the Grammy-winning singer "wants to focus on being a great dad and husband." A separate source told the Daily Mail that Justin allegedly regrets being featured on Diddy’s "Love Album" “and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it.”

Why are fans concerned about Justin’s recent behavior?

Since the beginning of 2025, fans have repeatedly expressed concern for Justin due to his social media posts, public outings, and physical appearance. Things came to a head when Justin attended Coachella in April, and fans immediately voiced online that he didn’t look well.

“I’m sorry but he doesn’t look OK, he’s not just ‘having fun,’ he’s definitely under some hard influence,” one fan commented on social media, according to Page Six. “I’m mad that the people around him are not doing anything,” another commenter said. “Poor guy, I don't understand why they say he is enjoying. You can see clearly he needs help,” a third fan said.