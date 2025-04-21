Fans Are Concerned After Seeing Disturbing Videos of Justin Bieber at Coachella "I’m sorry but he doesn’t look OK, he’s not just ‘having fun." By Danielle Jennings Published April 21 2025, 11:18 a.m. ET Source: TikTok

Coachella is known for bringing out a multitude of A-listers from the entertainment world and this year was no different. However, one celebrity in particular is garnering more attention than others, as fans of Justin Bieber have voiced their concern following his appearance at the two-week music festival.

Justin has been at the center of intense and ongoing media scrutiny throughout the course of his career — and things have intensified following his marriage to Hailey Bieber and the birth of their son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Justin Bieber was filmed at Coachella and he looks not OK.

Justin attended both weekends of the popular music festival, but it was his appearance on Easter Sunday at the event that had fans running to social media with commentary about the Grammy winner not being well.

In multiple videos circulating on social media, Justin is seen smoking what appears to be marijuana and dancing with friends, which is regular Coachella behavior, but fans noted that Justin looked out of it and remarked about his thin frame and gaunt appearance. These concerns follow months of fan speculation that Justin is allegedly struggling with both mental health and substance abuse issues.

“I’m sorry but he doesn’t look OK, he’s not just ‘having fun,’ he’s definitely under some hard influence,” one fan commented on social media, per Page Six. “I’m mad that the people around him are not doing anything,” another commenter said. “Poor guy, I don't understand why they say he is enjoying. You can see clearly he needs help,” a third fan said.

Those formerly in Justin’s circle previously shared their concern.

In an April 2025 exclusive about Justin, The Hollywood Reporter interviewed multiple people who were once in Justin’s inner circle and they shared that all is not well with the pop star. “Whatever he’s going through, I pray for him and hope he’s OK,” Poo Bear, who co-wrote some of Justin’s biggest hits, told the outlet.

“Seeing him disintegrate like this … it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose,” one ex team member said. “He’s lost. There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out.”

What has Justin said that has fans concerned?

In a March 2025 Instagram post, Justin posted a message that raised eyebrows and rang alarms for his well-being. “I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic. Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people,” he wrote.

He followed that up with an additional post that read, “I got anger issues, too,” while adding that he hoped to “grow and not react so much.” Per The Hollywood Reporter, Justin also shared feelings that he felt “unworthy,” like he’s “drowning and unsafe.” Then there was the April 2025 interaction with the paparazzi that saw Justin angrily telling them, “All you care about is money, not human beings.”

