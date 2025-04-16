Is Coachella an Invite-Only Scene Like the Met Gala, or Is It Open to Everyone? Is it a free-for-all event, or do you need to know somebody who knows somebody to get a ticket? By Jennifer Farrington Published April 15 2025, 8:36 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

As one of the most, if not the most, coveted music events of the year, it’s not wild to assume that Coachella is reserved for the wealthy and elite. But… is it really? In 2025, celebs like Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton, Emma Roberts, and Charli XCX were spotted at Coachella. Not to mention, Lady Gaga and Green Day hit the stage and performed some of their biggest hits.

Article continues below advertisement

With names like that in attendance, and ticket prices known to be pretty steep, you might be wondering: Can anyone actually go to Coachella? Well, the answer might surprise you. And so will the cost of those tickets. Let’s get into it!

Can anyone go to Coachella?

Yes, Coachella is open to the general public, and all ages are welcome, which means literally anyone can go, as long as they can afford tickets (and snag them before they sell out), per the official Coachella website. To purchase tickets, you’ll need to create a Coachella Fan Account through the event’s official ticketing platform, AXS.

Article continues below advertisement

That said, Coachella can get a bit wild. Between the high-energy performances, the massive crowds, the heat, and the long lines, you might want to seriously consider whether it’s an ideal environment for smaller children.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

How much are Coachella tickets?

Coachella tickets start at $599 for general admission and can go as high as $1,399, depending on the tier, for 2025. The event runs from April 11 to 13 for Weekend 1 and April 18 to 20 for Weekend 2. General admission for Weekend 1 starts at $649, while Weekend 2 starts at $599. If you want to include a shuttle pass, general admission plus shuttle access costs $779 for Weekend 1 and $679 for Weekend 2.

If you’ve got money to spend, you can upgrade to VIP access for $1,399 during the first weekend or $1,199 for the second. VIP passes give you access to designated VIP areas, which include shaded seating, air-conditioned restrooms, and specialty food and drink vendors, according to the event organizer’s website.

Article continues below advertisement

@miketalksfinance Coachella visitors took out a loan?? #coachella #budgeting #finance #investing #stocktok #stocks More Coachella visitors than ever are financing their tickets instead of paying upfront. With ticket prices now often exceeding $500, many festival-goers are turning to payment plans offered directly through Coachella or third-party services like Klarna and Affirm. These options allow attendees to split the cost into monthly payments, making the festival feel more financially accessible, especially to younger fans who may not have the cash on hand. The rise of “buy now, pay later” services has made it easier for fans to commit early without feeling the full financial burden. Klarna reported a significant uptick in Coachella-related transactions over the past few years, with many users opting for installment plans. Some plans stretch payments across six months or more, reducing immediate costs but potentially leading to higher spending due to interest or late fees. For many, financing the ticket is just one piece of the larger puzzle. Attendees often also put flights, hotel rooms, and even outfits on payment plans. This growing trend reflects how festival culture is merging with consumer credit habits, where experiences are prioritized even if it means taking on short-term debt. Social media plays a big role here—creating pressure to attend, dress fashionably, and share the experience—regardless of whether someone can afford it outright. Critics argue this trend is unsustainable and may contribute to a debt cycle, especially among Gen Z and millennials already struggling with student loans and high living costs. Still, for many, the trade-off is worth it for a once-a-year escape into music, fashion, and social clout. Financing a Coachella trip has become normalized, further blurring the line between luxury and affordability.#greenscreen ♬ Your Soul - Hippie Sabotage

Coachella also offers a general admission four-pack that brings the ticket price down to $589 per person for Weekend 1 and $539 for Weekend 2, but you’ll be paying that rate times four.

Article continues below advertisement

It's worth noting that all Coachella passes, even the "cheaper" ones, grant access to the event for all three days during either Weekend 1 or Weekend 2. All service fees are included in the pass price, but taxes and shipping, if applicable, are added at checkout.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Coachella tickets may be pricey, but Goldenvoice does offer payment plans for folks who can’t pay the full amount upfront. For the 2025 festival, they offered a plan where you could put down just $49.99 at the time of purchase and split the remaining balance into monthly payments through March 3, 2025.