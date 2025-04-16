Is Coachella an Invite-Only Scene Like the Met Gala, or Is It Open to Everyone?
Is it a free-for-all event, or do you need to know somebody who knows somebody to get a ticket?
As one of the most, if not the most, coveted music events of the year, it’s not wild to assume that Coachella is reserved for the wealthy and elite. But… is it really?
In 2025, celebs like Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton, Emma Roberts, and Charli XCX were spotted at Coachella. Not to mention, Lady Gaga and Green Day hit the stage and performed some of their biggest hits.
With names like that in attendance, and ticket prices known to be pretty steep, you might be wondering: Can anyone actually go to Coachella?
Well, the answer might surprise you. And so will the cost of those tickets. Let’s get into it!
Can anyone go to Coachella?
Yes, Coachella is open to the general public, and all ages are welcome, which means literally anyone can go, as long as they can afford tickets (and snag them before they sell out), per the official Coachella website.
To purchase tickets, you’ll need to create a Coachella Fan Account through the event’s official ticketing platform, AXS.
That said, Coachella can get a bit wild. Between the high-energy performances, the massive crowds, the heat, and the long lines, you might want to seriously consider whether it’s an ideal environment for smaller children.
How much are Coachella tickets?
Coachella tickets start at $599 for general admission and can go as high as $1,399, depending on the tier, for 2025. The event runs from April 11 to 13 for Weekend 1 and April 18 to 20 for Weekend 2.
General admission for Weekend 1 starts at $649, while Weekend 2 starts at $599. If you want to include a shuttle pass, general admission plus shuttle access costs $779 for Weekend 1 and $679 for Weekend 2.
If you’ve got money to spend, you can upgrade to VIP access for $1,399 during the first weekend or $1,199 for the second. VIP passes give you access to designated VIP areas, which include shaded seating, air-conditioned restrooms, and specialty food and drink vendors, according to the event organizer’s website.
Coachella also offers a general admission four-pack that brings the ticket price down to $589 per person for Weekend 1 and $539 for Weekend 2, but you’ll be paying that rate times four.
It's worth noting that all Coachella passes, even the "cheaper" ones, grant access to the event for all three days during either Weekend 1 or Weekend 2. All service fees are included in the pass price, but taxes and shipping, if applicable, are added at checkout.
Now, Coachella tickets may be pricey, but Goldenvoice does offer payment plans for folks who can’t pay the full amount upfront. For the 2025 festival, they offered a plan where you could put down just $49.99 at the time of purchase and split the remaining balance into monthly payments through March 3, 2025.
However, to take advantage of that, you had to have placed your ticket order by Jan. 30, 2025. While that window has closed for this year, it’s something to keep in mind for next time, should Goldenvoice decide to bring back the option next year.