Justin and Hailey Bieber Continue to Laugh Off the "Constant Divorce Rumors" By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 5 2025, 11:25 a.m. ET

Since exchanging vows in 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have faced relentless speculation about the stability of their relationship. Over the years, the high-profile couple has been bombarded with endless gossip, with divorce rumors and false reports about their marriage dominating headlines time and time again.

Despite the never-ending scrutiny, they've managed to stay strong, consistently showing their commitment to one another. But the big question still lingers: Are Justin and Hailey Bieber actually getting divorced? Here's what we know.

So, are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber getting divorced?

As of February 2025, it's safe to assume that Justin and Hailey Bieber are not getting divorced. But even with that reassurance, speculation about their marriage continues to run rampant online.

In early February, Justin raised concern among fans after he was spotted multiple times in New York City looking noticeably worn down. Amid growing whispers about trouble in their marriage, he appeared exhausted, with a downcast expression and hollow eyes. His weary appearance seemed to echo the increasing talk about his reportedly "unacceptable behavior," which some claim has put a strain on his marriage to Hailey.

However, just a few days later, on Feb. 4, 2025, the lovebirds were seen enjoying a dinner date together at The Corner Store in New York City, a clear sign that the Biebers are still very much united and in love.

Hailey Bieber has been forced to speak out about the divorce rumors several times.

Unfortunately, the Rhode founder has been forced to speak out and shut down divorce rumors multiple times. In March 2024, Hailey took to her Instagram Story to address the constant speculation about her marriage. "Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100 percent of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…," she wrote.

In the months that followed, both Hailey and Justin kept up a steady presence on each other's social media. Justin even posted a sweet photo in October 2024 of him and Hailey leaning in for a kiss.

By September, sources noted that the couple seemed "even more in love since the baby arrived." The insider revealed that Justin had been in a "happy bubble" since Jack Blues was born and was focused on being "a great dad and husband." Hailey, in turn, was "feeling great" and was encouraged by her Grammy-winning husband to go out without their son and spend time with friends.

Justin and Hailey Bieber "laugh" at the divorce rumors.

In November 2024, three months after welcoming their son Jack Blues, a source told People that the Biebers were doing well and laughing at the "constant divorce rumors." "It's annoying but just noise," the source stated.

Even when Justin seemingly unfollowed Hailey on Instagram in January 2025 — later claiming he was hacked — another source quickly stepped in to reaffirm that the couple was still solid. "They have a great family life, but also enjoy and encourage each other to pursue their passions," they explained. "She loves that he's into music again. She loves his creative and artistic side. He [keeps] creating with friends."

