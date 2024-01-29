Home > Entertainment > Music > Justin Bieber Justin Bieber Has Earned Millions Thanks to His Successful Music Career Justin Bieber started his career incredibly young and he has built his net worth for many years. What's his net worth after so much success? By Alex West Jan. 29 2024, Published 9:03 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Once hailed as a budding "Prince of Pop" and now a musician shrouded in controversy, Justin Bieber has made mega money with a hefty network throughout his long and successful career.

The star began his career online before receiving recognition from Usher, which launched him into the limelight. He has sold millions of records and garnered a huge fanbase. So, what's Justin Bieber's net worth? Keep reading for all of the details.



What is Justin Bieber's net worth?

While Justin was largely mentored by Usher, part of his success is often attributed to Scooter Braun. (Yes, the same Scooter Braun that has major beef with Taylor Swift.) Now, Justin is worth millions.

Justin Bieber Musician Net worth: $300 million Birth date: March 1, 1994

March 1, 1994 Birthplace: London, Canada

London, Canada Birth name: Justin Drew Bieber

Justin Drew Bieber Father: Jeremy Bieber

Jeremy Bieber Mother: Pattie Mallette

Pattie Mallette Marriages: Hailey Bieber (2018 - Present)

Hailey Bieber (2018 - Present) Education: Jeanne Sauvé Catholic School, Bedford Public School, and St. Michael Catholic Secondary School

Usher was impressed with the young star and convinced Justin's mother to let him record some demos. Within a week, Justin was linked with Usher and his music releases came immediately afterwards.

Justin's first single, "One Time," became an instant radio hit and his first EP, "My World," followed with the same success. For a while, it seemed like Justin was unstoppable in the music industry.

While young, Justin was certainly mighty, making plenty of public appearances, including at award shows. He also began to mingle in A-list circles where he met Selena Gomez.

Selena and Justin started dating and became a tabloid-loved relationship as the young stars only shot further into fame with each other. At the time, Selena was a Disney star with a budding acting and singing career.

Unfortunately, Selena and Justin had a nasty public split that fans still argue about to this day. Each star's career continued to explode in their own directions with Selena even becoming the founder of a makeup line.

Later in his career, Justin started to rebel and get entwined with controversy. In 2014, his charming picture-perfect pop star image began to crumble when he was arrested on reckless driving charges.

That was only the beginning of Justin's legal troubles. Over the years, he has faced charges and accusations of vandalism, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and more.

Justin's mugshot featured a shining smile and, eventually, became an internet meme. He also got involved with marijuana and prescription drug usage, which didn't fit in well with his younger audience.

At one point, a petition circulated asking for the Canadian star to be deported from America due to his civic issues, but that didn't happen. Justin also controversially wrote, "Truly inspiring to be able to come here. Anne was a great girl. Hopefully she would have been a belieber" in the guest book at the Anne Frank House.