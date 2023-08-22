Home > Entertainment > Music Why Is Everyone From Demi Lovato to Ariana Grande Leaving Scooter Braun? Here's what we know about why everyone from Ariana Grande to Demi Lovato is leaving manager Scooter Braun, who famously became Taylor Swift's enemy. By Melissa Willets Aug. 22 2023, Published 11:39 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you already know the name Scooter Braun, it's likely because of his highly-publicized feud with Taylor Swift. After he purchased her masters as part of a bigger deal, well, you know the rest. Taylor promptly commenced re-recording her entire catalog of songs, labeling the new releases "Taylor's version."

Now, it seems Scooter is losing more face with high-profile clients dropping him left and right. The first big name to allegedly bid the music mogul adieu was Justin Bieber, and the list grew from there. So, why is everyone leaving Scooter Braun? Details ahead.

So, why is everyone leaving Scooter Braun — even if Justin Bieber denies it?

First, it's important to note that as news stories broke claiming Justin decided to move on from his longtime partnership with Scooter, denials that there's any truth to this rumor were promptly issued by the "Ghost" crooner. At time of writing, Justin was still listed as a client on the manager's website.

However, where there is smoke, there's fire, because soon, it was confirmed by the New York Post that Demi Lovato was no longer being represented by Scooter (she is still on his roster, however).

Nipping at Demi's heels is Ariana Grande, who reportedly also left Scooter, per Billboard, marking a big change in the prolific singer's career trajectory, as she has been with his SB Projects since 2013. The outlet reports that J Balvin was actually the first recording artist to move on from Scooter, having kicked off this wave of big-name talent finding new representation in May 2023.

At time of writing, nothing official has come out as to why so many music industry powerhouses are parting ways with Scooter, but that hasn't stopped social media users from speculating about what could be prompting the likes of Demi and Ariana — and maybe even Justin — to look for new management.

Social media has already decided where it stands with Scooter Braun.

this clip of taylor swift from 2019 mysteriously “resurfaced” yesterday



today demi lovato and ariana grande dropped scooter braun



looks like scooter braun is about to be hit with some big allegations. pic.twitter.com/q7G2jSAaLc — mary morgan (@maryarchived) August 22, 2023

With other big clients left to lose, such as Ava Max, Dan + Shay, Kelly Rowland, Idina Menzel, and Tori Kelly, it stands to reason that Scooter would want to stop bleeding big names. And social media thinks he's going to have to do some damage control, despite not really knowing what he may be trying to hide.

All over Twitter, music fans are posting throwbacks to times that bad press came out about Scooter. In one incident, Ariana shared that he forced her to put a track on her album that she felt was too painful. She worked on the track with Mac Miller, her boyfriend who later passed away.

The overall mood on Twitter is that people are happy to see Scooter get the "Karma" he deserves after what he did to Taylor, and how his reputation has never been the same.

we’re really witnessing scooter braun’s downfall i used to pray for times like thispic.twitter.com/fhSPJUPPd8 — katie (@vetaynarian) August 21, 2023

While we don't know what's behind everyone leaving Scooter (he also shockingly previously lost The Kid Laroi as a client), what a source told Insider may hint at what is yet to be revealed. Scooter has reportedly done anything imaginable to retain his clout in Hollywood.