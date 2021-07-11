Scooter Braun's Marriage Is in Hot Water After Cheating Rumors Surface

Rumors of Scooter cheating on his wife, Yael Cohen Braun, have surfaced after Scooter and Yael announced their separation on July 10, 2021.

Music producer Scooter Braun has made waves for his feud with Taylor Swift, but there's another reason he's landed in hot water recently.

Is there any truth to the rumors? Here's everything we know about Scooter's alleged affair and if he will be getting divorced.

Reportedly, the pair met at a political event she attended with then-husband Tom Girardi . At this point, Scooter has not spoken about the cheating allegations against him.

However, Erika has repeatedly denied rumors about her and Scooter having an affair. Erika told her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars (as recorded by Page Six ) in July 2021 that the rumors are "silly as f--k" and remarked she hadn't seen him in "four and a half, five years."

In November 2020, a "friend of" Dana Wilkey posted Instagram DMs from an anonymous source (allegedly in honor of gossip gram DeuxMoi) claiming Scooter and Erika were hooking up, having met previously at a sex club in Los Angeles.

In 2020, there were many rumors that Scooter was allegedly cheating with Erika Jayne (of RHOBH fame), although she has since denied these rumors.

So, is Scooter Braun getting a divorce?

Scott and Yael have been together since 2013, but they aren't using the 'd' word to describe their split. Page Six reports that friends close to the couple have known about the split for a little over a month now, but there are currently no plans for them to divorce. "They're friends," a source says. The couple is also currently still living together.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

Yael Cohen Braun is a South African mining heiress best known for her F--k Cancer foundation. She launched the foundation in 2009 as a response to her mother being diagnosed with breast cancer. She and Scooter were married in 2014, and they share three children: Levi Magnus Braun, Jagger Joseph Braun, and Hart Violet Braun. In 2018, Yael also joined Bumble as a senior advisor.

Article continues below advertisement

It sounds like the Brauns are trying to work things out, but in the meantime, they're taking a break. Scott recently posted about the anniversary of their seven-year marriage on Instagram, writing, "If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you, I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you, Yae. I love you. Happy anniversary."