Justin Bieber Re-Follows Hailey Bieber and Insists His Account Was Hacked
"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S--t is getting suss out here," Justin said on Jan. 21.
Despite what fans may think, it's all good in Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's hood — after sparking a frenzy by unfollowing Hailey, Justin has set the record straight.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the "Baby" singer raised concerns when it appeared he unfollowed Hailey on Instagram. Fortunately, the situation was a major snafu. Here's what to know.
Did Justin Bieber unfollow Hailey Bieber?
Shortly after Justin unfollowing Hailey sparked concern that the couple was no longer together, Justin made it clear that nothing will break down the Biebers. The singer wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story that the unfollow was due to someone possibly hacking his account and that he would never willingly unfollow the model.
"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” Justin wrote of Hailey. "S--t is getting suss out here.”
Justin also re-followed Hailey, who appeared to have never unfollowed him. The couple also received support from their fans, many of whom were in disbelief that he would unfollow her.
While Justin unfollowing his wife on Instagram was an accident, the move came one week after he unfollowed Usher, a move he has yet to reverse, as of this writing. Additionally, rumors have swirled about Justin and Hailey's marriage being in trouble since they tied the knot in 2018. In July 2024, Hailey admitted to W Magazine that the rumors about their marriage have been hurtful to endure, especially during her pregnancy with their son, Jack Blues.
"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one," she shared. "'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.' It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy."
On Jan. 4, two weeks before the unfollowing controversy, Justin posted a blurry selfie of him and Hailey enjoying some time outdoors (seen above), and they appeared to be in a good place. Hailey has yet to comment on the unfollowing drama.