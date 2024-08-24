Home > Entertainment Celebrities Flooded Justin Bieber's Instagram Post Announcing Birth of Baby Boy "Your blessing has arrived," Katy Perry wrote. By Anna Quintana Published Aug. 24 2024, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Less than 24 hours after announcing the birth of his son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23, Justin Bieber's Instagram post has garnered over 14 million likes (and counting). The arrival of his son comes just three months after Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber revealed they were expecting their first child together.

As expected, their comment section was flooded with well-wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Here is what some of the biggest names in Hollywood had to say about Justin becoming a father — and his baby boy's name.

Celebrities react to the birth of Justin and Hailey Bieber's son Jack Blues.

"WELCOME HOMEJACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin captioned a photo of his baby boy's foot being held by Hailey. On Instagram, the reaction was sudden with all his famous friends jumping online to send their congratulations.

TV personality Maria Menounos wrote, "Omg congrats!! I knew when you held Athena your time was coming soon. May god bless this little one with all the health, happiness, love, and safety in the world!" "Your blessing has arrived," Katy Perry shared before Kylie Jenner commented, "I can’t handle this little foot." Charlie Puth, Kevin Hart, and Romeo Beckham also sent their congratulations to the new parents.

Many were also fans of Justin and Hailey's baby name choice.

Congrats guys!!! Love the name," Chris Pratt wrote, who also happens to have a son named Jack. Alyssa Milano, Tori Kelly, and Khloé Kardashian were also feeling the name in the comment section.

We know Justin is definitely feeling the love — and excited to begin this chapter as a father. "I'm going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But yeah, it's her body, and whatever she wants to do," Justin said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021.