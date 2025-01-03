Baddies Squad: Inside Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey’s Close-Knit Friendship The models' friendship began after they bonded over a far too relatable girl moment. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 3 2025, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Lori Harvey's Instagram Story

You may have heard the term "Bad girls link up." Well, you probably have heard it another way, but we like to keep it PG around here. Either way, pretty girls enjoy supporting other pretty girls. No shade, no competition. Models Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey have more than internalized the term and way of living, as the baddies have managed to maintain a tight friendship for numerous years.

In an industry where relationships change at the drop of a dime, Lori and Hailey have managed to keep their relationship solid and, in true Lori fashion, quite private. While we've seen the stylish duo together often, the pair only gives us a smidge of knowledge about their friendship. However, what they have said has proven their bond is far from surface level.

Source: MEGA

Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber's friendship explained.

Lori and Hailey's friendship shouldn't be too shocking to those who have followed their careers. They're in the same field as models and are around the same age, with Lori was born on Jan. 13, 1997, and Hailey is a few months older and was born on November 22, 1996. They also learned valuable lessons about fame through their respective dads, Steve Harvey and Stephen Baldwin. I literally just realized their dads share a name!

While Lori and Hailey have many similarities and crossed paths in the industry through modeling and brand events, they grew closer in 2022. During Lori's appearance on Hailey's YouTube show, Who's in my Bathroom? they reminisced about bonding over staying in when the rest of their group wanted to go out and discussed a far too relatable "just a girl" moment.

"One of my best nights was when I came to your room, and we had we ordered burgers and fries," Lori recalled. Hailey added that she "had a cold" then and was happy to stay home and watch Love Is Blind with a cheeseburger in her hand. The models also shared another memory about a trip to Miami in 2022: "one of the trips where we really bonded."

Justin Bieber's main squeeze also remembered a time her ultra-fabulous friend had difficulty waking up during a ride home from Coachella. When Hailey realized her friend was unresponsive, she said she used luxury fashion to revive her.

"Everybody's trying to get her to wake up," she recalled as Lori laughed. "They're like 'Lori, your dad's calling you Lori wake up.' She was unresponsive to anything that anybody had to say until 'Lori wake up there's Birkins outside." "I kid you not, she arose from the dead when she heard 'Birkin.'"

Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber have celebrated numerous milestones together.

Lori and Hailey's friendship blossomed after breaking the ice with burgers and Birkins. The friends have kept their bond tight and are often spotted together celebrating their wins and milestones. In January 2024, Hailey and Justin attended Lori's birthday bash in Los Angeles, Calif. The Fight Night actor has also been by her friend's side at multiple birthday events.