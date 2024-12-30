Walmart’s Hermès Birkin Dupe, the “Wirkin,” Has Tiktok’s Haves and Have Nots Divided The social media app's discourse about the bag caused it to sell out in a matter of days. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 30 2024, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@vivi.reviews7

As we approach the new year, you may see more versions of people declaring "new year, new me" on their social media accounts. For many, shifting your mindset for the new year means getting serious about your finances and what's worth spending your money on. In December 2024, Walmart provided a solution for those looking to save a few coins while remaining tapped into the luxury fashion scene. Yep, that Walmart!

Article continues below advertisement

The department store conglomerate rolled out a bag that the internet has dubbed "The Walmart Birkin," or the "Wirkin." The affordable option to the luxury Hermès Birkin bag has swept TikTok by storm, leaving some shoppers excited about the dupe and others shaming anyone who flaunts it in public. So, what's the hype and discourse behind the Walmart Birkin bag? Here's what to know.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the Walmart Birkin aka "Wirkin" bag?

The Walmart Birkin or "Wirkin" bag was introduced to many social media users' timelines during the 2024 holiday season. The shoulder bag looks eerily similar to the classic Birkin bag and is considered a dupe or replica of the Birkin bag's design. The prices range for a fraction of a real Birkin bag, as a Wirkin from "Wermes" (Walmart) will cost around $78-102, depending on the size and style. For reference, a Hermès Birkin can cost anywhere between $10,000 and 100,000, also depending on the bag's size and style.

Walmart's fashion brand, BESTSPR, designed the Wirkin bag. The bag is reportedly made of genuine leather and comes with adjustable straps, making it a crossbody bag to wear out during errands, work, or other daily tasks. Unfortunately, those wanting to get their hands on the handbag won't be able to, as the bag is sold out on Walmart's website. The quick turnaround likely involved the bag becoming an online craze on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok users debate if Walmart's faux Birkin is worth the hype.

After the chatter around the Wirkin began, TikTok raced to Walmart's website to purchase one of the dupes for themselves. Since buying it, several users have shared videos of them flaunting the bag or sharing their thoughts on whether it is worth it. Many of them, like TikTok user @dillon.reeds, fully supported the bag and shared their cheap find with others.

Article continues below advertisement

However, in one of Dillion's videos, he said he received multiple negative comments about him wearing the bag instead of a real Birkin. He shared that he had many comments from people who were "pressed like a panini" over what was going on in his pockets. "If you want this bag, and you want to be put on, and you don't give a s--t about what other people think, and you want to be luxurious, girl f--k what you heard." "I like faux luxury; I like real luxury. I got both, baby," he added."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite many users agreeing with Dillion's sentiments, avid luxury fashion consumers weren't impressed by the Hermes bag dupe and made sure to let those who purchased a Walmart Birkin that they weren't getting the real thing.