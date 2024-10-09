Home > Viral News > Influencers Tabitha Brown Subliminally Shades Darius Cooks Following His Comments Over Her Target Deal The influencers have plenty of beef (and vegan beef) simmering these days. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 9 2024, 5:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@iamtabithabrown/X/@charlieisdachef

Since she rose to internet fame in 2020, Tabitha Brown has been a light for many of her followers. Her unique approach to making vegan food so flavorful that you almost commit to eating meatless meals every day, paired with her inspirational phrases like "Hello There," "That's My Business," and, my favorite, "Have a good day, and if you can't, don't go messing up someone else's," has been a light for many of her followers. Tabitha's light, however, has only sometimes touched everyone who crosses her path.

Over the years, Tabitha has rightfully branded herself as everyone's favorite "Auntie." In October 2024, Darius Cooks, aka Darius Williams, proved he was not interested in being her kin. Darius took to his social media platforms to openly criticize his industry peer over her business practices. Tabitha seemingly clapped back in a way only she could, but this isn't the first time Darius has expressed that he's not a member of Auntie Tab's fan base. Here's what to know about their ongoing feud.

Tabitha Brown and Darius Cooks's feud continued over his comments about her Target brand deal.

On the surface, Tabitha and Darius should get along. The Black content creators both found success by sharing their recipes on the web and have gained a following by being themselves. However, an Oct. 6 Facebook Live from Darius proved they are in no danger of ever being friends. During the Live, the food blogger seemingly threw shade in Tabitha's direction. While he didn't name any names, he criticized a female influencer's decision to permanently partner with Target.

In the video, Darius said the woman aka Tabitha was a "fool" for partnering with Target rather than being her own boss. "I don't give a s--t how popular I was, I would've NEVER signed my name to Target," he scolded. "I don't care if they're giving her $10 million, she could've started her own company, she could've sold her own products."

Darius then said Tabitha betting on herself instead of using Target's coins would've brought her, "$50 million out the gate." He added she would've made an additional $150 million had she sold "five cookbooks" rather than take the brand deal, which he claimed was worth $40 Million. "Couldn't have been me," Darius declared. "Ain't no way in hell."

The sound of jealousy coming from #dariuscrooks and the look of absolute hatred on his face, your name is so far down in the mud by your own hand. No brand will touch you or wants you attached to their brands. pic.twitter.com/bP0VE8t6JK — Charles A. Stevens II (@Charlieisdachef) October 7, 2024

Tabitha Brown covertly addressed her and Darius's feud with an Instagram video slamming people with "no integrity."

While Darius received support from his fans, Tabitha's fans swiftly jumped to her defense before she could do it for herself. Many commenters scolded him for being too much into Tab's literal business. Amid the chatter, she eventually defended herself with a message that appeared a little too right on time.

In the video, Tabitha reflects on a conversation she had with someone about people who have the "nerve" to talk about the situation they were discussing. She said she told her friend that, sometimes, people only have "the nerve" to worry about other people, since they can't seem to get their own lives together.

#dariuscrooks She read Darius for filth in a professional way without loosing one deal. “no family, no life, always “cutting up” you know that’s what he say in his lives. Listen how she throws out words he use to let him know he has nothing. ⁦@IamTabithaBrown⁩ “VERY GOOD” pic.twitter.com/WWjJKoFSDE — EXPOSURE IS GOOD FOR THE SOUL (@SIwant2be) October 9, 2024

"Honey, they only have the nerve to say foolishness," Tabitha said in her post. "They only have the nerve to talk about folk, they only have the nerve to talk down on folk, they only have the nerve to complain." The (FIND COOKBOOK) author added that some people (Darius) will be so upset by someone else's home, family, job, etc. the nerve is :all they have left." She warned her fans not to worry about those people, as their lives are sad enough.

"So baby, don't spend your time letting them other folk get on YOUR nerve," she encouraged her fans. "Honey, they have no integrity, they have no loyalty, they have no joy, no love, no compassion, they don't have a good family life, they don't have good friendships. That's why they're so focused on other folk. That's why everything gets on their nerves. And that's why that's all they have left is the nerve to cut up and act a fool."

I saw Tab’s post first and I wasn’t sure who she was talking about. Then I saw this fool. No, negro, “ain’t no way” it could’ve been you. Because your food sucks and you steal. No brand wants to f*ck witchu. And if it’s so easy to get that money, why you ain’t done it? 🤔 https://t.co/9ETxiDbEXQ — April (@ReignOfApril) October 9, 2024

Although Tabitha didn't address Darius directly (these two love subliminal shade), fans picked up what she was putting down and praised her online. However, this isn't the first time Darius, also known as "#DariusCrooks following his 2021 legal woes, has called Tabitha out online.