What Ever Happened to YouTuber and Gunman FPSRussia? His Last Video Was 8 Years Ago Though the "professional Russian" no longer posts on YouTube, he's still active online. By Elissa Noblitt Updated Oct. 7 2024, 5:00 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@fpsrussia

For those old enough to remember YouTube in the early 2010s, FPSRussia was a wildly popular creator who made content centered around guns, explosives, and other weapons. And in the earlier stages of video sharing, his content was unlike any other. The "professional Russian" behind the account, Dimitri Potapov, was a character depicted by Kyle Myers, a creator who hails not from Russia but from Georgia.

However, after amassing a following of almost 7 million subscribers on his successful channel, Kyle posted his last video on April 16, 2016 — a demonstration of personal flamethrowers — and then disappeared from the platform indefinitely. What happened to FPSRussia? Well, Dimitri Potapov is gone, but Kyle Myers is still active online.

Source: YouTube/@fpsrussia Kyle's last video as FPSRussia

What happened to FPSRussia?

In Kyle's last video as Dimitri on the FPSRussia YouTube page, he made no indication that it would be his final post, and fans are still mourning the channel. At the end of the video, he simply tells viewers in his faux Russian accent, "Hope you guys enjoyed the video ... and, as always, have a nice day."

As a testament to the popularity of his channel, the comments section of that video is still active, with the most recent comment being posted on Oct. 7, 2024 — eight years after his mysterious departure. One of the most recent comments reads, "Such a shame this legendary channel had to end so soon and so [suddenly]."

And the reason for his sudden departure from the channel? Well, it reportedly had to do with a marijuana conviction. In 2017, Kyle was arrested after police found 25 grams of marijuana concentrate in his home and prosecuted on the grounds that "illegal drug possession while owning a firearm is a federal offense," per the Department of Justice.

As a result, over 50 of his firearms, which were used in his videos, were confiscated from his home, and his firearm license was reportedly revoked, putting the kibosh on his weaponry-focused content.

However, though FPSRussia is no more, fans can still keep up with Kyle on his podcast, Painkiller Already (or PKA), which regularly posts on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and several other platforms. The podcast was co-founded by Kyle, along with friends and fellow YouTubers YouTubers WoodysGamertag and WingsOfRedemption.

As of 2024, the show is still actively going, now hosted by Kyle, WoodysGamertag, and MurkaDurkah. In it, they talk about pop culture happenings, their personal lives — including Kyle's impressive fitness journey, video games, and "lots of sex," per their official YouTube page.