Cecily Bauchmann Blasted Online for Going to Disney Amid a Deadly Hurricane "I - the kids ... please do not, we're trying to GET OUT OF FLORIDA, not in." In the comments, people agreed. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 8 2024, 3:26 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @cecilybauchmann Cecily Bauchmann packs for a family trip to Disney ahead of Hurricane Milton's approach

The world is holding its breath as major Hurricane Milton has set its sights on Florida. The massive storm is projected to bring catastrophic damage to Florida's west coast and further inland as it crosses over into the Atlantic Ocean. A significant portion of the state is being forced to evacuate, fleeing their homes on the state's limited highway systems running north.

The fact that the state is facing such a dire situation and people are scrambling for their lives is a big part of why social media influencer Cecily Bauchmann is receiving so much hate online after revealing that she and her family are going to Disney. As the roads begin to fill with desperate evacuees and people fearing for their loved ones and homes, Cecily is heading off for a vacation.

Cecily Bauchmann is receiving hate online after going to Disney amid Hurricane Milton.

Disney World in Orlando, Fla. was built amid swampland but possesses a complex infrastructure designed to protect it from wind and water events, so people are often under the impression that you should still head to Disney if you have a vacation planned and a hurricane is forecast to hit the area.

But generally, this only applies if you're already on the property when the storm heads your way. Adding more people to an already chaotic and overburdened system in the midst of a looming disaster is almost never a good idea, and people took to social media to let Cecily know exactly what they think of her decision. Cecily shared that she was shopping and preparing her family to head to Florida and enjoy a Disney trip just days before Milton was forecast to pass over or near the Orlando area.

A video about packing was uploaded Oct. 7, and subsequently deleted. Milton is expected to hit Florida on Oct. 9 or 10. Fans immediately blasted the parenting influencer for her timing. On TikTok, several creators made videos showcasing the since-deleted footage, with one writing, "Pastor's wife packing for Disneyworld during 170mph hurricane." They captioned their video, "I - the kids... please do not, we're trying to GET OUT OF FLORIDA, not in." In the comments, people agreed.

Is Mama Jill receiving the same amount of hate?

Some questioned why Disney was even open. Others called her "delulu" and insulted her intelligence. Some called her insensitive and entitled. But she isn't the only content creator currently visiting Orlando from out of state. Another famous content creator, Mama Jill, is currently at her hotel near Disney World.

Yet Mama Jill has been mostly free of the harsh criticism that has dogged Cecily for the past few days. And that's for one simple reason: Jill was already stuck in Orlando when the storm's predicted path moved over the city.

In fact, the anxious lifestyle and parenting creator has explained that she has been desperately trying to get her family out of Orlando, but all methods of egress are currently not an option. The buses aren't running, she explained in a video on Monday, and flights, rental cars, and other methods of travel are all booked or canceled.