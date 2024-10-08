Distractify
Disney World Is Not Closing Down in Spite of the Strength of Hurricane Milton

"We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm and the safety of our Guests and Cast Members remains our top priority," the resort said.

Published Oct. 8 2024, 11:58 a.m. ET

Cinderella's castle at Walt Disney World in 2020.
Florida is set to be ravaged by Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm that is going to make landfall on the state's eastern coast. As areas are evacuated, many are also wondering about one of Florida's biggest attractions: Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Disney World is one of the biggest theme parks in the world, and it's also one of the company's biggest sources of revenue. Following the news of the massive storm, many are wondering whether the theme park usually closes down for hurricanes.

The Haunted Mansion in Walt Disney World.
Does Disney World close down for hurricanes?

The short answer to this is it depends. In the case of Hurricane Milton, Disney has said that Disney World will remain open and is operating as normal. According to the park's website, staffers have been "making adjustments based on the latest weather forecast and some areas with unique environments."

While the park has remained open, certain attractions have closed down, which is what the initial statement is referring to.

Among those areas that have been closed include Fort Wilderness Report & Campground, the Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa beginning at 11 a.m. on Oct. 9. The Fort Wilderness Resort and Treehouse Villas will remain closed until Oct. 13, whereas the Copper Creek Cabins will reopen on Oct. 11.

"We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm and the safety of our Guests and Cast Members remains our top priority," the resort added.

It seems like, at least for now, Milton has not convinced Disney to close down the park altogether, although it seems likely that there will be fewer guests than usual waiting in line to meet Mickey in the middle of a hurricane.

Universal Orlando is also staying open.

Disney's Orlando area rival, Universal Studios, is also staying open even though the storm is on its way. "At this time, our park operations and hours are continuing as normal. We are closely monitoring the weather," Universal stated on the park's website.

Of course, the path of the hurricane is unpredictable and it seems possible that all of these parks could wind up having to close down more fully if the storm heads toward Orlando.

For now, though, they are remaining open and keeping a close eye on things. If the storm doesn't head their way, some guests might take the opportunity to visit the park on a day when it's likely to be much less full than it would be ordinarily. Regardless of when you decide to go, though, your top priority should be your own safety.

Being in Florida during hurricane season is already a dangerous proposition. That's especially true given the severity of Milton, which could be one of the more devastating storms to hit the Florida coast in recent history. Disney World may still be open, but that doesn't mean you have to go.

