Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Music > Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Unfollows Former Mentor Usher on Instagram, Sending Fans into a Frenzy

Usher is known as the person who helped put Justin Bieber on the map.

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Published Jan. 14 2025, 11:27 a.m. ET

Justin Bieber and Usher.
Source: Mega

The new year is off to a wild start, and things are only getting messier! On Jan. 13, 2025, global pop star Justin Bieber unfollowed his former mentor and longtime friend, Usher, on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin's sudden social media move has since sparked a flurry of speculation, so what happened between them? Why did he unfollow Usher? Here's what you need to know.

Justin Bieber and Usher performing on stage together in the 'Justin Bieber: Never Say Never' movie.
Source: Paramount Pictures
Article continues below advertisement

Why did Justin Bieber unfollow Usher?

As of now, Justin Bieber has not publicly revealed why he unfollowed Usher, and it's unlikely he will ever explain. As a result, fans have started to speculate about the reasoning behind the move.

One prominent theory ties it to the ongoing sexual misconduct allegations against disgraced rapper and record executive Sean "Diddy" Combs, who has long been connected to Usher. While neither Justin nor Usher have commented on the situation, some Beliebers believe Justin may be attempting to distance himself from individuals linked to the scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

Usher, of course, played a pivotal role in launching Justin's career. He is widely regarded as the person who helped put the Canadian pop star on the map, securing Justin a record deal with Def Jam through Scooter Braun's RBMG label. Their relationship dates back to Justin’s early teenage years when Usher guided him through the music industry.

However, the "OMG" singer's connection to Diddy goes back even further. At just 13 years old, Usher lived with Diddy during the "Puffy Flavor Camp" mentorship program, a period that has now come under renewed scrutiny due to the serious allegations against Diddy.

Nevertheless, while Justin unfollowed Usher, he continues to follow Diddy on social media. He also recently unfollowed his former manager and close friend, Scooter Braun.

This has led some to speculate that the "Love Yourself" vocalist may be entering a new era in his life and career, one in which he is seeking a fresh start and distancing himself from certain figures from his past.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Did Justin Bieber Really Write a Song About a "Diddy Party" Following His Arrest?

Why Are Celebs Deleting Social Media Posts, and What Does It Have To Do With the Diddy Tapes?

Justin Bieber Has Earned Millions Thanks to His Successful Music Career

Latest Justin Bieber News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.