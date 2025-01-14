Justin Bieber Unfollows Former Mentor Usher on Instagram, Sending Fans into a Frenzy Usher is known as the person who helped put Justin Bieber on the map. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 14 2025, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The new year is off to a wild start, and things are only getting messier! On Jan. 13, 2025, global pop star Justin Bieber unfollowed his former mentor and longtime friend, Usher, on Instagram.

Justin's sudden social media move has since sparked a flurry of speculation, so what happened between them? Why did he unfollow Usher? Here's what you need to know.

Why did Justin Bieber unfollow Usher?

As of now, Justin Bieber has not publicly revealed why he unfollowed Usher, and it's unlikely he will ever explain. As a result, fans have started to speculate about the reasoning behind the move.

One prominent theory ties it to the ongoing sexual misconduct allegations against disgraced rapper and record executive Sean "Diddy" Combs, who has long been connected to Usher. While neither Justin nor Usher have commented on the situation, some Beliebers believe Justin may be attempting to distance himself from individuals linked to the scandal.

Usher, of course, played a pivotal role in launching Justin's career. He is widely regarded as the person who helped put the Canadian pop star on the map, securing Justin a record deal with Def Jam through Scooter Braun's RBMG label. Their relationship dates back to Justin’s early teenage years when Usher guided him through the music industry.

However, the "OMG" singer's connection to Diddy goes back even further. At just 13 years old, Usher lived with Diddy during the "Puffy Flavor Camp" mentorship program, a period that has now come under renewed scrutiny due to the serious allegations against Diddy.