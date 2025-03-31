Hailey Bieber Addresses Unfollowing Justin Bieber on Social Media: "It's a Glitch" Hailey Bieber allegedly unfollowed Justin Bieber on Instagram... By Allison DeGrushe Published March 31 2025, 4:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Trouble in paradise? In late March 2025, Hailey Bieber fueled the breakup rumors when she appeared to unfollow her husband, pop sensation Justin Bieber, on Instagram. This came shortly after the "Ghost" singer's concerning livestream, where he was shirtless and rapping along to a new track.

So, what's really going on? Why did the Rhode founder seemingly hit the unfollow button on Justin? Here's everything we know so far.

Hailey Bieber unfollows Justin Bieber on Instagram.

Don't panic, Jailey fans: It turns out there’s no need for concern! Despite what it may have seemed, Hailey Bieber didn't unfollow Justin Bieber on Instagram.

The confusion started shortly after his Instagram Live session. Following that livestream, Justin deactivated his Instagram account for a brief period, only to reactivate it soon after. This caused what's being described as a "mega glitch," according to Page Six, which made it look like Hailey had unfollowed Justin when, in fact, she had not.

Hailey Bieber even confirmed it's a glitch, stating in a TikTok comment, "It's a glitch. Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!" This glitch has been a total headache not just for Hailey but for all of Justin's followers as well. As of now, if you try to search for the two-time Grammy winner's account in anyone's follower list, it simply won't show up.

Luckily, everything seems to be fine between the Biebers, and there's no reason to believe there's any trouble in their relationship. This nightmare of a glitch, however, isn't a one-time thing — the couple has faced similar social media issues before.

Justin Bieber previously unfollowed Hailey Bieber on Instagram.

If you remember, back in January 2025, Justin Bieber sparked a wave of concern among his fans when it appeared he had unfollowed his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram. The very second the unfollow was noticed, rumors quickly flooded social media, with so many fans speculating that the couple was going through a rough patch or possibly even calling it quits. The idea that the Biebers, one of Hollywood's most high-profile couples, might be on the outs spread like wildfire.

However, Justin wasn't about to let those rumors linger for long. He took to his Instagram to clarify the situation and squash the speculation. The "Catching Feelings" vocalist made it clear that the unfollow wasn’t a deliberate action on his part. Instead, he explained that his account had likely been hacked, and he would never intentionally unfollow Hailey.

In a now-expired Instagram Story, Justin explained, "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S--t is getting suss out here." The pop star's message was blunt and to the point, letting his millions of fans know there was no drama between him and Hailey.