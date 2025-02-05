Is Justin Bieber OK? His Recent Appearances Have Fans Really Concerned "Bro turned into Pete Davidson." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 5 2025, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When a celebrity steps out looking anything less than polished, you better believe the internet is going to take notice. So when Justin Bieber was spotted in New York in early 2025 looking down in the dumps — pants sagging so low they swallowed his shoes — fans couldn’t help but wonder: What happened?

In that same photo, Justin is seen wearing black pants, a butter-yellow jacket, and a striped plaid shirt in shades of yellow, beige, and white. But it’s the dazed look on his face that has many wondering — stress, sleep deprivation, or something more? Welcoming his first child in August 2024 could explain the exhaustion, but could there be something more serious at play? Maybe even relationship drama? Here’s the scoop.

What happened to Justin Bieber?

Source: Mega

It’s unclear if Justin Bieber is actually going through anything or if paparazzi just caught him at a bad angle (because, let’s be real, they're good at that). But speculation is running wild that he might be spiraling — this time, due to the whole Sean "Diddy" Combs fiasco.

For those who only know bits and pieces, Justin spent a lot of time around Diddy, who took him under his wing as a mentor. Diddy famously bragged about having "legal custody" of Usher when he was first starting out, and Justin — who was signed to Usher — ended up spending 48 hours with Diddy as a teen. The now-disgraced music mogul once described the experience as "having the time of their lives" but was vague about the details, only saying it was "a 15-year-old’s dream."

Creepy video of P. Diddy 40 years old saying he wants to have a 48hr sleepover with Justin Bieber who is only 15 years old. People are saying P. Diddy needs to be investigated on charges for pedophila.pic.twitter.com/4yCDnUwoDF — Gladiator (@gladiatorusaa) February 5, 2025

After the allegations against Diddy surfaced, old clips of him talking about those 48 hours with Justin resurfaced, leading fans to dig deeper. Some have even started linking Justin’s song "Yummy" to whatever may have happened during that time. While speculation continues, Justin has yet to address whether his time with Diddy was anything other than innocent — or just a lesson in the music business.

Either way, Justin wasn’t exactly looking upbeat at the start of 2025 — he was giving the complete opposite of "geeked," a term folks on Instagram have been throwing around to describe his demeanor. But geeked actually means "highly excited," and Justin clearly wasn’t that!

Some fans think Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are getting divorced.

Rumors have been swirling that Justin and Hailey are having marriage troubles, though they’ve tried to dispel them by posting about each other on Instagram. On Jan. 1, 2025, Justin shared a photo of Hailey in a pink and white bikini on his Stories with the caption, "Goin anywhere with u bb."

Still, some fans aren’t convinced. At the end of 2024, Sloan Hooks suggested the couple was using song lyrics in their Instagram Stories to take subtle jabs at each other. Justin reportedly posted a Story with the song "B.E.D.," highlighting lyrics about a guy only wanting intimacy, not a relationship. Shortly after, Hailey seemingly fired back with a SZA lyric: "But if it’s f--k me, then f--k you."

